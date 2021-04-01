Cold and wet opening day, but rain must clear before the first field at Yankee Stadium





NEW YORK – The cold front that brought rain to the three-state area will move slowly Thursday offshore as high pressure operates in the region. While we can expect prolonged rain on Thursday morning, the sky needs to clear up and the rain should end before the Yankees open against Toronto on Thursday at 1 p.m. However, dark winds from the northwest will develop, making it cold for players and fans who will be returning to the stands for the first time in a year. See the interactive radar here This coldness continues until Friday, but temperatures will recover for the Easter Weekend. The rain took place on Wednesday afternoon and will continue overnight. Most of the heaviest rains look to pass south and east of the city. These areas can receive as much as an inch of rain. Other areas, including the city, can end up with half to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Showers will continue until Thursday morning before shrinking in the middle of the day. Cold air will try to rush as it shrinks and there is a possibility that some inland areas may see a transition to snow as a result. Not much will be expected in terms of accumulations as the soil temperature is likely to be very warm. See daily and hourly forecasts here What will be noticed will be the cold wind. Gusts will rise in the direction of 30 mph from the northwest overnight and until Thursday. After reaching the ’60s for the last few days, temperatures will recede in the mid-’40s on Wednesday night and can only climb into the high’ 40s as the Yankee game starts on Thursday early afternoon. The sun may have progressed during the latter part of the day, but that cold wind will continue to strike. The tremors are likely to be in the 30s during the game and will fall on Thursday night. It is likely to feel more than 20 degrees at dawn on Friday and the wind chills only rise in the low 30s during the afternoon. The wind should calm down by Friday evening allowing for a pleasant improvement for the Easter weekend. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures will recover nicely back to the low 50s. A slight disturbance will bring some clouds around Easter Sunday, but it should stay dry. Temperatures will be exceeded in the upper 50s. The heating trend continues until the first half of next week with growth in the low 60s and should stay dry with mostly sunny skies. The next chance of showers may last until next Wednesday.



