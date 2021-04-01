2 women, 3 children drown in the shipwreck off the coast of Libya

RIYADH: Members of the international community with open channels for Yemen’s Houthi militia should use their force to encourage it to sever ties with Iran and engage in the Saudi-led peace initiative, a senior cabinet minister has said. yemenas.

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, issued the call in an exclusive interview with Arab News, adding that he was not under illusions about the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG). in particular its Extraterritorial Force of Quds, in the ongoing Houthis military attacks in Marib and its attacks on civilian facilities and maritime transport.

Although we understand that the Houthi militia is merely a dirty tool to carry out the Iranian agenda of targeting Saudi Arabia, spreading chaos and terrorism in the region, and threatening merchant ships and international transport lanes, we call on countries that are communicating with Houthis play a constructive role, Al-Eryani said.

He added that these countries should put pressure on the militia to relinquish Iranian custody of its political and military decisions, immediately halt its military escalation in Marib, and respond promptly and unconditionally to the brothers’ initiative. in Saudi Arabia.

These countries should put pressure on the Houthis to stop their day-to-day crimes and violations against civilians in their areas of control, which are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity, he said.

Tehran installed the Quds Force officer, Hassan Irloo, as its ambassador to the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in October 2020, making Iran the only nation it officially recognizes and designating Houthis as its official representative. Irloo, a Quds Force veteran, has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for his role in supplying Houthis advanced weapons.

The militia, which controls most of Yemen in the north, has been fighting with forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadis, the internationally recognized government with funds and weapons provided by Iran as part of its advocacy campaign. throughout the Middle East.

Iran’s military and financial support for the Houthis has been an open secret long before militia took over Sanaa in 2015. The general consensus of security analysts is that Tehran’s malignant influence has ignited the flames of war, undermining numerous efforts. for peace and contributed to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The U.S. State Department listed the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on January 19 in one of the final acts of the Trump administration in its campaign of maximum pressure against Iran and its representatives in the Middle East.

However, with the Biden administration overturning the FTO’s February 15 target with the stated objective of easing the humanitarian situation in the country, the Houthis have attacked their attacks on Yemeni government forces and targeted Saudi population centers and civilian infrastructure with rockets and drone.

Newly recruited Houthi fighters attend a rally in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters on the battle fronts in several Yemeni cities. (AFP file photo)

The US administration’s decision to remove Houthis from the list as a terrorist organization has disappointed Yemenis, who saw it as encouraging the militia to commit more crimes and offenses against civilians, Al-Eryani said.

They also saw it as providing free aid to Houthis to launch a military offensive in Marib province, increase the frequency of terrorist attacks on civilians and vital installations in Saudi Arabia, and threaten the security and stability of global energy supplies. , as well as as international transport lanes on the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab.

Al-Eryani said the decision to remove the terror ignored the truth about the Houthis association with the IRGC, as well as their extremist views, hostile slogans and criminal practices against civilians in their areas of control, which do not differ from those of the groups. other terrorists.

Houthis disregard for civilian life was further demonstrated on March 7 when many Ethiopian migrants held in a detention camp in Sanaa were burned alive after tear gas bombs and blows fired by guards caused a fire.

For Al-Eryani, the only thing worse than the cruelty itself was the silence of normally open rights groups and the international community.

Unfortunately, the horrific crime for which the Houthi terrorist militia claimed responsibility, killing and injuring dozens of African migrants in a deliberate fire in one of the detention camps, has not received much attention from the international community or international human rights organizations. in addition to a few timid statements, Al-Eryani said.

Moammar Al-Eryani (right) being interviewed by Arab News Mohammed Al-Sulami.

This shameful and unjustified international silence regarding the crimes and violations of the Houthi militia is not limited to this incident alone. Consider the thousands of crimes and offenses committed by the cold-blooded militia against innocent women, children, and the elderly, including the attempt to target the government at Aden International Airport.

According to diplomats, an investigation by a team of UN experts has revealed that Houthi were responsible for that December 30 attack, which killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more. The rockets were lowered as Yemeni government officials arrived at the airport to join members of the Southern Transitional Council in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi-led reconciliation effort. The dead included government officials and three ICRC staff members.

According to Al-Eryani, since their appearance in Governor Saada in the early 2000s, the Houthis have committed all sorts of crimes against vulnerable civilians, including: Murders and kidnappings; enforced disappearance; psychological and physical torture; attacks on women in secret detention centers; looting of public and private property; bombing of opposition houses and mosques; recruitment of child soldiers; compulsory recruitment of civilians and refugees; planting of land and sea mines and attacks on merchant ships and cargo ships in international maritime corridors.

Saudi Arabia has led repeated efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution between the Houthis and the Yemeni government. The latest attempt came on March 22, when it announced a broad initiative calling for a nationwide UN-supervised ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport and new talks to end the conflict.

Al-Eryani believes it is Iran’s influence over the Houthis that has blocked progress in the plan.

The Saudi initiative came at an important and crucial time to clearly reveal the role played by Tehran in undermining efforts to bring peace to Yemen and the role of Irloo as the de facto ruler of Sanaa. Irloo controls the political and military decisions of the Houthi militia, Al-Eryani said.

Negotiations being necessarily a two-way street, Al-Eryani says the Yemeni government has already shown it is willing to make concessions. During rounds of consultations with the Houthis under UN auspices, the government made many concessions to stop the bloodshed and end the suffering of Yemenis, Al-Eryani said. But Houthis dealt with these concessions with indifference and used them to regroup and compensate for its human losses, and also to stockpile smuggled weapons from Iran such as ballistic missiles and drones for military re-escalation and in an attempt to to impose a coup.

The safest FSO is being used by the Houthis as a time bomb and a tool to blackmail the international community. (Photo file)

In addition to the war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the international community has urgent business in the form of the FSO Safer an abandoned oil transport vessel anchored off the west coast of Yemen. If the Houthis do not allow urgent repairs to take place, vessels loading 48 million liters of oil could spill into the Red Sea, destroying the environment and coastal fishing communities.

While announcing the latest Peace Initiative for the Kingdoms in Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister, described the wrecked ship as a time bomb, in view of its potentially devastating ecological impact.

The description of the Saudi foreign ministers is very accurate, Al-Eryani said. The Houthis are using the FSO Safer as a time bomb and a tool to blackmail and pressure the international community for political and material gain. Unfortunately, the Houthis are not interested in the impending environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe.

Expressing the concerns of the Yemeni governments on the most secure issue of the FSO, Al-Eryani said: “We call on the international community, mainly the members of the UN Security Council, to put pressure on the Houthis to implement the agreements with UN, and to allow the technical team to assess Safer’s status and avoid a catastrophe that will have serious consequences for all Red Sea countries and affect the region and the world.

