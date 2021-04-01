China-Myanmar border towns begin mass vaccination as 29 new COVID-19 infections reported





Ruili Dong Highway by Highway Photo: VCG The city of Ruili in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, which borders Myanmar, reported six new COVID-19 cases and 23 silent carriers on Wednesday. The internal revival is thought to have been the result of illegal border crossing, prompting local government to impose strict controls on the border area. Yunnan reported 15 confirmed cases and 45 silent carriers in Ruili in the latest blast. Patients are isolated for treatment and medical observation in designated medical institutions. According to an announcement issued by Ruili anti-epidemic guidance group on Wednesday, all residents in the city are required to quarantine at home for a week and will not be allowed to leave unless there is a specific reason. During the one-week quarantine period, all business premises except supermarkets, pharmacies and farmers markets will be closed. Immediately after the announcement, Ruili conducted a nationwide COVID-19 test. As of Thursday, the city has completed the nationwide collection of 309,448 nucleic acid samples. A total of 52 schools in Ruili have suspended classes since the time of the press. “I did the nucleic acid test on Tuesday. Now, I’m staying home with enough daily necessities and food I bought before quarantine, so I feel life is quite under control now,” a local resident with the surname Yang who runs a hotel near Jiegao Port for the Global Times on Thursday. “Because of the quarantine, my hotel has to be closed for a few days and I do not know when it will be allowed to reopen,” Yang said. A Ruili government official told the Global Times on Wednesday on condition of anonymity that the border areas are mostly fields and forests, with no natural barriers. Because of the recent political unrest and epidemic in Myanmar, illegal crossings cannot be ruled out as the reason for the recent rise in Ruili, he said. Based on previous experience, outbreaks in border regions, especially when epidemic situations in their neighboring countries are severe, are mainly caused by imported viruses. Such a theory could explain Ruili’s recent outburst, Wu Zunyou, chief demiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. The Ruili government said on Wednesday it would crack down on illegal border crossing activities as well as those who organize them and those sheltering illegal immigrants and will fully strengthen its border control. Currently, 506 checkpoints have been set up on the city frontier line, which is filled by 3,902 people. Ruan Chengfa, Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party, said Wednesday that the Ruili government should reflect deeply and take responsibility for controlling the epidemic, as this is the second outbreak to occur in Ruili. In September last year, Ruili conducted nucleic acid testing across the city when asymptomatic departures from Myanmar caused an explosion. Starting Thursday, four border counties and cities, including Ruili, will begin mass vaccinations, said the Yunnan Dehong Dai Disease Control and Prevention Center and the Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, which Ruili governs. Currently, 65 vaccination points have been set up and vaccine stocks are sufficient, she said.

