Roxana Saberi: International Prisoner of War News Prisoner

Roxana Saberi, foreign correspondent for CBS News, has a wealth of knowledge on how to handle conflicts in the workplace, as well as how to get through life after college. She shared her experiences and wisdom with Heidelberg students as the last HYPE Reader Career speaker this academic year.

Saber has traveled the world, covering a wide range of topics from protests to plastic pollution. Many of its tasks were in the Middle East. There are many dangers when reporting certain events, a specific trip suddenly became scary due to a false accusation.

Oh the places where you are going

Being an international reporter means many trips with many different topics to cover. Saber was based at CBS in London for just over three years. Through CBS Saberi has traveled frequently throughout the Middle East and Europe. In Greece, she covered a story on the refugee crisis, then in Baghdad she addressed the topic of the security situation. Saber has even traveled to Antarctica to cover how climate change is affecting penguin populations. Saberi has been in Sweden to cover a story about environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with the trial of rapper ASAP Rocky. One of Saberis ’favorite personal stories to cover was the Women’s World Cup football tournament in France, which the U.S. team won.

While work can be a lot of fun, it can also have its less seductive sides. We often place shop in the corner of hotel rooms and sleep whenever we can, says Saberi, showing a photo of her wrapped in the seat of a train.

Despite the challenges, it has been a real privilege to work in a profession that is often writing the first rough draft of history. “

Saberi began her journey to become a news reporter in North Dakota. Growing up, she wanted to travel beyond the borders of her home state. However, when she went to college, Saberi mentioned that she did not travel very far, just going to Minnesota at Concordia College. When she got there, she was unsure of what she wanted to study. Saberis extracurricular activities were writing for the campus television program and the newspaper and these activities really helped her notice her passion for all things new. Thus, she decided to study mass communications and French. Her dream was to become a foreign news correspondent.

However, before becoming a news correspondent, Saber actually became Miss North Dakota, which she says was unplanned. However, she said her travel experience in schools and organizations was excellent and also allowed her to attend grad school at Northwestern University, where scholarships allowed her to pursue her degree in journalism. Saberi received a master’s degree in international relations from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in international relations. With her aspirations to become an international news correspondent, Saberi took her big break when a mentor introduced her to the founder of a DC-based News Agency that offers TV and radio stories to news organizations in all over the world. Saberi offered to set up an office in Tehran and he agreed. My heart told me to go, says Saberi.

Captive

Saberi was overseas in Tehran, the capital of Iran, reporting to CBS News and about to return home. A protest had erupted at Tehran University because those at the university were against the privatization of universities by the government. It was not long before protests erupted in the streets and people were calling for more social and political freedom, Saberi says.

Saberi, along with other journalists, were reporting on the issue when Iranian soldiers armed with weapons such as chains, sticks and knives, showed up and started beating and stopping protesters. Being not just a woman but a journalist, she was in more danger than she had ever thought.

Saber was about to leave the place when her worst possible nightmare came to life. On January 1, 2009, four intelligence agents stormed his apartment, accused him of being a CIA spy, arrested him, and took him to prison. It was the same prison in which another female journalist had died and other political prisoners had been held. I had heard stories of executions, torture and disappearances that had taken place there, Saberi says

She marched towards an isolation cell that was so small, the opening of her wings almost touched wall after wall. There was no bed, so she was forced to sleep on the ground with only a blanket between her and the solid cement floor covered by the thinnest carpet. A small window was placed above the door near the ceiling but was covered with metal mesh which prevented any natural light from entering. A single lamp was on 24/7, and while there was a toilet in the cell, it did not work.

Not only were Saberis’ needs taken away, but so were her rights to have a phone call, to have a lawyer, to be free from torture both physically and mentally, and to be innocent until proven guilty as well. they were all stripped.

“My captors told me I could not have a lawyer, I could not have a phone call because I was a threat to national security,” Saberi said.

She was not allowed paper and pen or even a book, she was completely cut off from the outside world. I felt very alone, she says.

To spend the day she found herself praying constantly. Early on, she had a hard time coping. She wanted her to be able to turn back time and leave faster so she would never be arrested. She was questioned intensively day after day. False accusations ranged from keeping classified documents to saying the CIA was paying him to interview people. Indeed, she was interviewing Iranian people for the purpose of a book she was writing.

Saberis kidnappers told her they would release her soon if she admitted her wrongdoing and that she would have to spy for them. Saberi then made a false statement, but after feeling guilty. Instead of being happy, I was ashamed to know that one day even though my body would be free, my consciousness would always be behind bars.

After she moved to a larger cell with other women, they were also pressured to make false statements. When she heard this, Saberi decided to repeal her statement. The presiding judge then told her that they knew she had been falsely accused, but they were still able to take her to court and sentence her to eight years. However, people outside were beginning to understand where Saberi was. A trial was held and she was released the next day. However, the battle was not over for Saber. She had to process a huge amount of emotions. When she worked through those she came out stronger and through trials and tribulations, Saberi was able to regain her voice and it is proof that there are hard times, but you can always get up.

Story by Bailey Walter, ’23