



The Ontario government has just released the list of nearly 380 additional pharmacies that will administer COVID-19 vaccines across the province. Read more: 34 Ottawa pharmacies to join Ontarios COVID-19 vaccine pilot Everyone will be offered the Oxford-AstaZeneca vaccine for those 55 and older, some right away this Saturday. The list includes pharmacies in: OTTAWA

peel

Hamilton

Niagara

Simcoe-Muskoka

Durham

Hastings Prince Edward

Algoma

Brant

Chatham-Kent

Haldiman-Norfolk

South-west

Sudbury

Thunder Bay

Eastern Ontario

Middlesex-London

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Waterloo

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Perth

Gray-Bruce

York region

Peterborough

Renfrew

Northwest

Halton

Toronto

Lambton

Haliburton-Kawartha In early March, pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex were selected for a pilot program to administer AstraZeneca vaccines to those aged 60 and over. With the addition of new locations, Ontario will have 700 pharmacies ready to distribute vaccines and expects to have a total of 1,500 pharmacy vaccines by the end of April. The story goes down the ad “With more locations coming on board, these settings will make getting the COVID-19 vaccine easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province. I encourage everyone to register when it ‘s their turn. “Until we get enough vaccines for most Ontarians to be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to continue to follow the public health measures we know work and keep us safe,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of health. Trends 4 killed, including children, in shooting in Southern California: reports

Ontario government moves to activate 4-week ’emergency brake’ in province, COVID-19 The province is also working with primary care offices to set them up for vaccinations.









“This initiative is being expanded from countries in six regions of public health units to provide vaccines in each region across the province covering all 34 public health units,” the province said on Thursday. The province says the expansion of vaccination sites in primary care facilities will be done “in line with available supply”. These appointments cannot be booked online or by phone. Primary care offices will contact those who qualify for the vaccine. The story goes down the ad Reservations for vaccines at participating pharmacies must be made in advance. Starting April 3, those 55 and older can book an appointment at a participating pharmacy by visiting the website of the province. See link » <br />

