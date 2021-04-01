International Board CEO Nanni Grossi Landed





CHIASSO, Switzerland & BOSTON – (WIRE BUSINESS) – The Board of Directors of the International Decision-Making Platform announced today that Giovanni Grossi, Co-Founder and CEO, has resigned from his position. After more than 25 years of building the success of Board Internationals, its time to rest. I leave a powerful, well-organized company that is achieving tremendous results. We are growing by more than 70% compared to the same period last year, the pipeline is rich and in April, we are releasing the best version of our platform ever. I want to thank all the people who have shared this adventure with me – a strong team that I am sure will continue to lead the success of the venture. Special thanks to Maurizio Carli and Nordic Capital, comments Giovanni Grossi. The Board continues to promote its international expansion and strengthen its growth trajectory. Mr Grossis’ success was planned as part of the acquisition of a majority stake in the Nordic Boards of the International Board in 2019 and the recent increase in share ownership by the end of 2020. Maurizio Carli, Chairman of the Board of Internationals, will act as Temporary CEOs to oversee daily recruited operations in a transition period as successors. Maurizio will apply more than 30 years of experience in IT leadership and will work alongside an Executive Committee composed of a senior board management team. I would like to thank Giovanni for building a very successful company. When I worked with him over the last two years, I was impressed by his leadership and his great market perspective, comments Maurizio Carli. Nordic Capital would like to thank Giovanni for his dedication and entrepreneurship over the past 27 years as CEO and Co-Founder. Under his leadership, the company has grown to become a global leader in decision-making software, with a presence in 26 countries, an impressive customer base with blue chips and a very bright future. We wish Giovanni all the best in his future endeavors as we begin the next phase of Board growth and welcome Giovanni who continues to be a partner as a Board shareholder, comments Fredrik Nslund, Partner and Chief Technology Officer, Nordic Capital Advisors [and board member of Board International]. The board continues its successful growth globally, with recurring annual revenues growing by an average of 67% over the past three years. This is a testament to the superior technology of the Boards, qualified people and customer focus. Fredrik Nslund adds: Nordic Capital looks forward to the ongoing journey forward with all the clients and people on Board. About the Board The Board is the # 1 Decision Making Platform. Founded in 1994, the Board enables people to have a transformative impact on their business, helping them to explore and intuitively utilize their data on a flexible, all-in-one decision-making platform. By unifying business intelligence, planning and predictive analytics, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate and complete view of business information, gain actionable knowledge and achieve complete performance control across the organization. Thanks to the Board, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, including Coca-Cola, Ricoh, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, and ZF Group, have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com

