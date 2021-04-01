Public Providence Fund, NSC to earn 7.1% interest: Ministry of Finance withdraws order cutting rates

Representative image / Pixabay

The finance ministry on Thursday issued a formal order to withdraw interest rate cuts for small savings schemes and reinstate old rates. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would reverse the steep cut in interest on small savings schemes.

Beenshtë decided that the interest rate for the various small savings schemes for the first quarter of 2021-22 starting from 1 April and ending on 30 June 2021 will remain unchanged from those announced for the fourth quarter 1 January 2021 until March 31, 2021 of 2020-21, according to the office memorandum.

“This one has the approval of the competent authority,” he said. “The interest rates of the small savings schemes of the governing government will continue to be at the existing rates in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie. norms that have prevailed since March 2021. Orders issued by oversight will be withdrawn, ”Sitharaman said in a tweet early in the morning.

On Wednesday, the ministry cut its interest rate on the Public Providence Fund (PPF) by 0.7 percent to 6.4 percent while the National Savings Certificate (NSC) fell 0.9 percent to 5.9 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

While the old rates are restored, PPF and NSC will continue to earn an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

Tariff cuts in other small savings schemes have also been withdrawn.