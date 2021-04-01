LONDONR, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Gaming Technology PLC (“IGT“) (NYSE: IGT) announced the release of its Announcement for the 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM“) and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2020 for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. IGT provided information to the AGM, which will be held at the IIG Registered Office, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor , London, W1H 5BT, May 11, 2021, at 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST).

The AGM Notice and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2020 can be found in the Investor Relations section atwww.igt.com, together with the IGT Annual Report for 2020 on Form 20-F. These materials can be viewed online and are also available for download in PDF format.

2021 AGM and COVID-19

In light of government restrictions and measures related to COVID-19 in relation to social gatherings which are currently in place and major health and safety concerns, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this year’s AGM as a closed meeting with only the minimum quorum of the two shareholders present, in addition to the usual support staff, was reduced to a minimum. Therefore, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend in person (other than those designated as present for quorum purposes) and if you attempt to attend in person, you will be denied entry.

The AGM will be limited to official business only and resolutions will be put to a vote in a poll. All shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting a representative of the AGM in advance and to appoint the chairperson of the meeting as representative to ensure that the shareholders’ vote is counted. Other appointed prosecutors will not be allowed to attend AGM in person. Details on how shareholders can vote through a representative are available in the AGM Notice and in the accompanying representative form. Representatives’ votes must be returned by 3:00 pm (BST) IN May 7, 2021, in accordance with the requirements set out in the AGM notice.

To facilitate engagement with shareholders, shareholders can send any questions regarding the AGM business prior to the meeting to the Company Secretary, PLC International Game Technology, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor, London, W1H 5BT or [email protected]. Responses will be made via return email and / or published as soon as possible in the Investor Relations section atwww.igt.com.

As usual, the voting results on the proposed AGM resolutions will be published after the AGM and will be available on the IGT website.

Further AGM updates

Shareholders should be aware that arrangements for AGMs may change at short notice. The Board recommends that shareholders continue to monitor the IGT website and notifications of any updates related to AGM.

