International
International Game Technology PLC issues the notice for the 2021 annual general meeting and the annual report and accounts for 2020
LONDONR, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Gaming Technology PLC (“IGT“) (NYSE: IGT) announced the release of its Announcement for the 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM“) and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2020 for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. IGT provided information to the AGM, which will be held at the IIG Registered Office, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor , London, W1H 5BT, May 11, 2021, at 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST).
The AGM Notice and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2020 can be found in the Investor Relations section atwww.igt.com, together with the IGT Annual Report for 2020 on Form 20-F. These materials can be viewed online and are also available for download in PDF format.
2021 AGM and COVID-19
In light of government restrictions and measures related to COVID-19 in relation to social gatherings which are currently in place and major health and safety concerns, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this year’s AGM as a closed meeting with only the minimum quorum of the two shareholders present, in addition to the usual support staff, was reduced to a minimum. Therefore, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend in person (other than those designated as present for quorum purposes) and if you attempt to attend in person, you will be denied entry.
The AGM will be limited to official business only and resolutions will be put to a vote in a poll. All shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting a representative of the AGM in advance and to appoint the chairperson of the meeting as representative to ensure that the shareholders’ vote is counted. Other appointed prosecutors will not be allowed to attend AGM in person. Details on how shareholders can vote through a representative are available in the AGM Notice and in the accompanying representative form. Representatives’ votes must be returned by 3:00 pm (BST) IN May 7, 2021, in accordance with the requirements set out in the AGM notice.
To facilitate engagement with shareholders, shareholders can send any questions regarding the AGM business prior to the meeting to the Company Secretary, PLC International Game Technology, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor, London, W1H 5BT or [email protected]. Responses will be made via return email and / or published as soon as possible in the Investor Relations section atwww.igt.com.
As usual, the voting results on the proposed AGM resolutions will be published after the AGM and will be available on the IGT website.
Further AGM updates
Shareholders should be aware that arrangements for AGMs may change at short notice. The Board recommends that shareholders continue to monitor the IGT website and notifications of any updates related to AGM.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in games. We offer fun and responsive gaming experiences for players across all regulated channels and segments, from Slot Machines and Lotteries to Sports and Digital Betting. Using a wealth of engaging content, substantial investment in innovation, player knowledge, operational expertise and advanced technology, our solutions provide unparalleled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value while respecting the highest standards of service, integrity and accountability. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
Warning Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (included within the meaning of the 1995 Securities Litigation Reform Act) regarding PLC International Game Technology and its consolidated subsidiaries (the “Company”) and matters of others. These statements may discuss goals, objectives and expectations for future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently in available to, such management. Forward-looking statements can be accompanied by words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “can”, “will”, “should”, “should”, “continue”, “evaluate” , “” expect “,” forecast “,” future “,” guidance “,” goal “,” may “,” will “,” potential “,” potential “,” forecast “,” project “or adverse changes or other of them. These future statements speak only from the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results may differ materially from those projected in future statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Therefore, you should not unfairly rely on such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company’s annual Form 20-F report for the completed financial year. 31 December 2020 and other documents submitted from time to time to the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company ‘s website at www.IGT.com. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these future statements. You need to carefully consider these other factors and risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release qualify in their entirety from this warning statement. All subsequent written or oral statements, which are attributed to International Game Technology PLC or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this warning statement.
Contact:
Phil O’Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in the US /Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside the US /Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media investigations
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
SOURCE International Technology Technology PLC
