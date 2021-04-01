Suez Canal needs to be updated to prevent future transport disruption: experts – National

International
Suez Canal needs to be updated to prevent future transport disruption: experts
Egypt’s Suez Canal must move quickly to update its technical infrastructure if it is to avoid disrupting transport in the future, transport industry sources said, as the main trade route tries to pull off a costly six-day closure.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray on March 23 when the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given container ship crashed into the canal, with specialist rescue teams demanding nearly a week to release it after extensive clean-up operations and repeated withdrawal.
Egypt will receive two new trailers, one next week and one in August, said Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie after the ship was finally released, as well as taking the largest excavator in the Middle East and arranged for another five new Chinese Tugboats.
But shipping industry sources said specialized equipment and accompanying procedures have long struggled to keep up with the ever-increasing size of merchant ships.
Mass cargo ship blocking Suez Canal continues to cause major disruptions
“The average size of most ships has grown exponentially over the last 15 years. The ability to rescue these larger ships is lacking,” said Peter Townsend, a veteran of the maritime insurance industry.
“The issue is essentially the removal of containers from a 20-storey high-rise building at sea.”
Michael Kingston, an international transportation specialist and an adviser to the United Nations International Maritime Organization, noted such problems in 2013, three years before the MSC Fabiola container ship collided, also blocking traffic for days.
“The clear way to facilitate a ship… is to remove the containers. They had no way of doing it. “No equipment was available,” he said of the incident.
Lessons learned
SCA says the canal can safely take Ever Given-sized boats – with a maximum capacity of 20,000 TEU (20-meter containers) – even in severe weather.
As well as tugboats, larger excavators and unloaders, stricter instructions on how ships cross the canal are needed, industry sources said. They may include using towers to assist large ships, or just allowing transit during daylight hours.
“Of course, there are many lessons learned from the incident (sometimes given). Of course we have the skills “, said Rabie of KCS.
Visiting the canal this week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said: “We need to send a strong message to the world that the Suez Canal transport can transport world trade at this rate or more.”
It was not yet clear whether the Canal would decide to extend a second canal south of the one Egypt opened in 2015 at a cost of $ 8 billion along a 70km section of the waterway. Such an extension would allow traffic to continue to flow even if a ship were on land.
“An extension to the southern part of the canal could be under consideration,” Sisi said. “It depends on the technical people. We do not want to take action just because of emergencies. ”
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore)
