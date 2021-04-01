‘Rethink what is important to you’: Winnipeg police say Amber Alert led to complaints on 911 – Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say an Amber Alert sent this week for a suspected child abduction led to lots of good advice from Manitobans seeking help, but also brought more than a few phone calls – to 911 – from people complaining about receiving alarms.

Not surprisingly, police are urging people not to do that.

When you call 911 you are connecting to an emergency line that someone might need to save a life, said police spokesman Const. Rob Carver.

You are potentially endangering the lives of some bodies.











The Amber alert was sent to telephones, radio and television across the province shortly before 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, hours after police said a two-year-old boy was taken without authorization by his mother after a supervised visit.

Within an hour of the warning, police say the boy’s mother surrendered herself and the child to the Amaranth RCMP station.

While Carver says police were flooded with 911 phone calls from people who thought they might have seen the mother’s vehicle, others called the emergency phone to record concerns over alarm disturbance.

Believe it or not someone thought they were too noisy, some people did not like the fact that they were interrupting what they were doing, Carver said of the calls.











“A two-year-old was safe at the end of it and if you can not take a little of your time to make sure that happens, then you have to rethink what is important to you.

If this bothers you I think you should look in the mirror. ”

On Wednesday, police announced that the mother has been charged with kidnapping and has since been released in a venture.

On Tuesday evening Carver told the media that Amber Alert played a big role in the successful outcome.

“The mother had received the Amber Alert as well and the receipt of the Amber Alert prompted her to make the decision to head to the Amaranth detachment and bring herself and the baby to the RCMP,” he said.

Carver said it was the first time Winnipeg police had used the Amber Alert system and the decision was not taken lightly.











He said some criteria must be met before police can send an alarm. First of all, he says a child must have been abducted – not only has he been reported missing – and police must also have information about a suspected vehicle.

“But even if it meets the criteria, a lot of thought and analytical work is being done to decide if it was the right choice,” Carver explained, adding that he was part of the team that worked to make the decision Tuesday night.

We understand that it causes disruption in people’s lives, we also understand that if used too easily, its impact may be less.

So when we chose to do it. people need to know that it’s really important – they were concerned about the safety of a child.

-With files from The Canadian Press











