



Manuel Zapata Olivella, a prominent African-Colombian novelist who became known throughout Latin America as dean of Hispanic Black writers, will be commemorated during an international conference April 810 practically organized by Vanderbilt University. Celebrating the Centennial Legend of Manuel Zapata Olivella brings together leading scholars from Colombia and the United States to explore the significance of Zapata Olivella’s works within the framework of race, political activism, culture, literature, and the performing arts. Zapata Olivella was also a playwright, folklorist, anthropologist and physician who lived from 1920 to 2004. William Luis (Vanderbilt University) I’m excited about Center for Latin American Studies AND Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries to co-host a conference focusing on the most important Afro-Hispanic narrator of the 20th century, he said William Luis, Spanish Professor Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt and one of the conference organizers. Manuel Zapata Olivella has received well-deserved recognition for his focus on people of African descent, not only in Colombian history and society, but in America as a whole. Paula Covington, Library of Latin and Iberian Studies at the Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries and Senior Lecturer in Latin American Studies, assisted Vanderbilt Newspapers of Manuel Zapata Olivellas and those of his sister, Delia Zapata Olivella. There is such a broad research interest in these Afro-Hispanic sources that our goal is to digitize these collections to make them open to researchers, Covington said. She noted that the Center for Latin American Studies and the Heard Libraries planned a conference on campus last November that was to be canceled due to the pandemic. Instead they decided to host a virtual conference this spring in which Latin American and Afro-Hispanic scholars could attend. Scholars plan to come to campus in 2022 to use the Zapata Olivella papers, which consist of unpublished literary manuscripts, World Congresses of Black Culture, radio programs in Afro-Hispanic folklore, ethnographies, and the Delias collection of Afrikan dancing traditions, and performance arts. Faculty and administrators who are working on the conference include Ted Fischer, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Center for Latin American Studies; Valerie Hotchkiss, university librarian and professor of English; AND Dr. Andr L. Churchwell, Deputy Chancellor for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer. Other participating researchers are Jane Landers, Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Professor of History; Emanuelle Oliveira-Monte, associate professor of Luso-Brazilian and Afro-Brazilian literature; AND Viviana Quintero Mrquez, PhD candidate in history, who will present a thesis. Visit the conference page to register. Most of the panels will be in Spanish. Registration is required until April 5 to watch the latest documentary on Manuel Zapata Olivella.

