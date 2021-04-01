The World Series of Poker announces plans for 2021 | tidings

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The World Series of Poker (WSOP) today announced the much-anticipated plans for 2021, including the return of the live event, in person to the World Series of Poker and $ 10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, better known as the “Main Event”.

Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino World Series of Poker

The world-famous tour series, which experienced record attendance in 2019 and adapted to a hybrid format to accommodate 2020, will be back in person in Hotel & Casino Rio All-Suite this fall awaiting state and / or regulatory approvals. Cards will be in the air for a varied calendar of events starting Thursday, September 30th with the whole game ending Tuesday, November 23rd.

The 2021 opening weekend is expected to feature a special charity event to benefit first-line health workers, a $ 25,000 KALI and a $ 5 million The GTD No-Limit Hold’em event billed as “The reunion“

Further details and specifications on the full schedule will be published this summer.

The “main event” is expected to begin Thursday, November 4th and will run through Wednesday, November 17th. Players will have their choice outside of starting days Thursday, November 4th, Friday, November 5th, Saturday, November 6th, or Sunday. November 7th. Players participating on Thursday or Friday will have their Day 2 on Monday, November 8 if they survive the first day with chips. Those who choose Saturday or Sunday for an open flight will play their Day 2 at Tuesday, November 9th, with fields combined on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hotel room reservations are now being accepted throughout Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts, including headquarters at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, at lower rates $ 60 for existing members of the Caesars Awards. Visitwww.caesars.com using promo code “WSOPM” to make your room reservations. Pre-registration online will not open until this summer, as all events have been determined and approved by regulators.

Specific COVID-19 security protocols and other policies related to the 2021 tournament will be reviewed with game regulators at the top of the event. The Poker World Series will comply with all directives from the state of Nevada regarding social distance and capacity limits on tour dates.

“This year, more than ever, we are embracing our role at the WSOP to deliver memorable experiences and bring back this community of poker aficionados. In 2021, the theme is, get vaccinated and go back to Vegas,” he said. Ti Stewart, Executive Director of WSOP.

WSOP Online 2021

Building on last summer’s record-breaking success for domestic and international poker tournaments, the WSOP plans to fill the summer void with an exciting WSOP Gold Bracelet online event proposal.

In 2020, WSOP.cominternal series provided ready $ 27 million in prize money at its 31 events, making it by far the largest online tournament series in U.S.-regulated poker history

Similarly, WSOP Online 2020 was a massive draw for international players in partnership with GGPoker, with the WSOP Online Key Event breaking the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest online poker tournament with a $ 27.5 million prize pool for a single event. In total, almost $ 150 million in cash the prize was awarded throughout the festival, including seven-figure prize pools at 45 events, making it one of the largest tour series in history.

WSOP.com will conduct in-house tournaments at the start of its All-American Poker Network Thursday, July 1st, closing with a $ 1,000 championship. Qualification will be available for as little as $ 1.

Full information about the WSOP Online tournament schedule will be released and published on www.wsop.com IN April 15, 2021. Additional information on the international component of WSOP Online 2021 will be published shortly thereafter.

WSOP Europe 2021

WSOP Europe is expected to conclude the year of poker action with its return to King Casinos in Rozvadov, Czech Republic running away from Friday, November 19th through Tuesday, December 8th, subject to regulatory approval.

“We hope and anticipate that travel restrictions will be eased by the fall,” Stewart said. “It’s important for us to have an excellent tournament schedule available to our European players.”

The tournament is expected to include 15 gold bracelet events, including one 10,000 euros Key WSOP Europe Event and a 50,000 euros High Roller Events. For more information on King Casinos and to book hotel rooms, visit https://kings-resort.com/.

Please note:The ability to hold a live event, in person, will be subject to a public health emergency due to COVID-19 and all health, safety and regulatory approvals, guidelines and restrictions. The WSOP reserves the right to make appropriate modifications to this plan and to the policies and procedures under which the tournament series may take place.

About the Poker World Series

The World Poker Series is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, which has yielded more than $ 3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, known globally as the sport’s top prize. Featuring a comprehensive list of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is the longest tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entries from 118 different locations at the Hotel & Casino Rio All- Suite at Las Vegas and given more than $ 293 million in cash reward. Moreover, WSOP has formed innovative alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the arrival of WSOP Europe in 2007 and WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All Events The WSOP is subject to current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

