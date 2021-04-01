FIU Women Leading COVID-19 | FIU News





The women leaders of the FIU are raising the bar for this march ABOUT Women’s History Month. Recently, five have been honored for their dedication and leadership in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Please join FIU News to congratulate this extraordinary group that it’s inspiring future generations. Dr. Marty (second from left) receives her award from Miami Mayor and FIU alum Francis Suarez. Dr. Aileen Marty, professor of infectious diseases, was recognized from the Grand Chamber of Commerce in Miami with the Julia Tuttle Award for Community Involvement and Corporate Citizenship for its leadership and educational reach since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marty was also honored with Athena Rising Award for Outstanding Community Service from Miami Beach JCC. The 25-year-old Navy veteran has been called in for some timeby the World Health Organization to fight infectious diseases, MEincluding Ebola in 2014. Pelaez oversees the FIU-FAST Team (a team of critical care clinics responding to local and international disasters) which includes over 200 clinicians and emergency management professionals. Bridget A. Pelaez, Assistant Director of Operations and Security Division at FIU, was most recently awarded the Mission Award for 2020 by Homeland Security for the contribution and advancement of the mission of keeping America safer from countless threats. This past year, Pelaez led both federal and local COVID-19 responses. It oversees the operation of the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 test site adjacent to the MMC, which at its peak saw more than 2,200 visitors a day and to date has seen more than 370,000 patients. As Deputy Commander of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical Systems Critical Care Team, Pelaez is a critical care nurse and assistant specializing in disaster medicine and disaster management. She is also an assistant professor for the Academy for International Disaster Preparedness. Pelaez is committed to disaster preparedness and response with a strong emphasis on community engagement and collaborative efforts to engage and train disaster clinicians worldwide. Dr. Roldan administers a Moderna vaccine at the FIU vaccination site. Dr.Eneida Roldan, Herbert Wertheim, CEO of the FIU Health Network and professor of pathology at the College of Medicine was honored by Wharton Executive Education as a Wharton alumna general management Program for its role as medical director for Vaccination site FIU COVID-19, the Miami-Dade test site at Fairgrounds and FIU campus exam sites. Roldan is also the Associate Dean of International Affairs and the Associate Dean for the Master in Physician Assistant Program Studies. As Associate Dean for International Affairs, she is responsible for developing innovative programs throughout the medical school with international partners and clinical collaborators. As Associate Dean for the Physician Assistant Studies Program, she is responsible for strategic direction and leadership support.

Trepka has informed the community through countless media interviews on topics ranging from tracking contacts to potential reopening risks. Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, Infectious Diseases Epidemiologist and Professor and Head of the Department of Epidemiology at Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, was invited to attend the counseling of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on COVID 19. Also serving from the FIU are Drs. Aileen Marty and Yolangel Suarez Hernandez, both from the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Dr. Robert Sackstein, his dean. Trepka has also served on the Miami City Stage Return Plan Advisory Board, providing expertise in interpreting COVID-19 data. And she is chair of the FIU Display, Testing, Contact Tracking and Disinfection Subcommittee, which developed many of the COVID 19 protection measures for campus. Having spent her career building partnerships between hospitals, the community, academia and government, Dr. Yolangel Hernandez Suarez was appointed to lead the FIU COVID19 Response Team (CRT). The CRT team is tasked with identifying cases among members of the FIU community and identifying exposures that have occurred on one of the FIU properties. In addition to her MD, Hernandez Suarez, Associate Dean for Clinical and Community Affairs and Associate Professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in Health Administration and Politics from the University of Miami.

