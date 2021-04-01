Explained: Over 45k cases, 210 deaths; as the second wave Covid hit Karnataka

After being one of the main contributors to the Covid-19 case loads until mid-October last year, Karnataka had experienced a downward trend in terms of people catching the infection. However, from early March this year, the situation began to change again as the state began to report a new increase in cases, at the first signs of a second wave.

With daily test positivity rates (TPRs) increasing by over six times, the number of cases reported across the state also continued to increase.

Just to put the numbers in context, the TPR, which was 0.62 percent on February 28, rose to 3.89 percent on March 31.

More cases are reported among those aged 20-40

However, unlike the first trend last year, the state reported the majority of new cases among people aged 40 or under. Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa noted the change after key meetings with public health experts and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). New cases are being reported more among people in the 20- to 40-year-old age group, ”said CM, directing officials to step up tracking, testing and handling cases to breach growth to the extent possible.

The state reported 45,753 new cases and 210 deaths in March alone. Bengaluru Urban continued to be the main contributor to the case load and also topped the tax among the 30 districts in the state. According to data released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the district saw 29,190 new Covid patients, with 140 of them undergoing infection between March 1 and 31.

Ameen Mudassar, a member of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) created by individuals and members of various NGOs and other organizations in the city, told indianexpress.com that the demand for hospitalized patients was increasing every day, recalling that of the wave experienced between September and October last year. Requirements to fix beds and ambulances doubled in March from between January and February, he said.

Dr Suri Raju V, medical director, Regal Multi-Specialty Hospital, confirmed that the level of admissions to his hospital, like some other private hospitals in the city, is increasing rapidly. He said, People have now realized that hospitals are the safest places. Most of the patients we get these days are young or middle-aged. Older citizens (those over the age of 60) are comparatively fewer in number.

Dr Rehan Shahed, a BBMP node officer, attributed the increase in infection among people under the age of 40 in their work or way of studying. Initially, we started to see a rise again in the city, as some students from neighboring Kerala and Maharashtra were positive when they came to the city to apply for exams or offline classes. Some others had a history of traveling, as part of their work, to states with high workloads, he said.

Pubs, educational institutes turn hotspots

Coincidentally, some of the groups identified by the BBMP in March included pubs, educational institutions, and hostels. The municipal body was quick to respond, introducing improved testing measures after some staff members from two well-known pubs in the city tested positive during random checks.

After identifying more cases in pubs in different parts of the city, we have decided to increase testing to key contacts as well. While most pubs and restaurants have registered proper visitor registers, some have failed to do so. This is expected to make our work tougher on identifying groups, said an officer in charge of Covid-19 surveillance.

At the same time, the decision of state governments to continue classes and hold exams as planned in colleges and universities in the middle of the second wave was questioned by many.

We have been asking the government to conduct online exams for a long time now. Students like us are forced to travel from different states, spend more on RT-PCR tests and then attend exams and classes, always concerned for our safety. Even hostels and guest equipment in Bengaluru are now asking students to vacate the site if they are to be positive, said Aayush J, an engineering student from Kerala.

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Udupi district was identified by the Department of Health as a group, calculating the highest active load of states. Over 900 people on campus tested positive between March 15 and 31, according to data released by the district administration.

With that in mind, the TAC recommended that schools and colleges conduct classes online over the next four weeks, with the exception of groups that would appear for the main exams. The panel of experts said offline classes should only be allowed for students in grades 10 and 12 (those with board exams). At the same time, he recommended that all colleges, except health science students and those taking exams, should migrate to online sessions. However, the government has not yet made a decision on this.

Regular classes in schools are dangerous

Any change in behavior that brings children close to each other especially in a closed environment like a classroom can increase the risk of spreading. So it is important to strictly adhere to WHO guidelines to mitigate coronavirus transmission, a senior member of the technical advisory committee told indiandepress.com after submitting the TAC recommendations to the state government.

Echoing the view, Dr Yuvaraj, a senior pediatric consultant, said holding regular classes in schools is now dangerous, adding that all schools should be closed uniformly as during the blockade period last year. passed. Covid-19 is known to spread more rapidly among children, although it would not be symptomatic at first. However, we cannot ignore the risk of post-Covid syndromes among children, he said.

Meanwhile, official data between March 1 and 26 said over 470 children under the age of 10 got the infection. Of the infected children, 244 were boys and 228 girls. While cases from this age group were limited to a daily maximum of nine during the first days of March, the figure rose to 46 by March 26, officials said.

CM said students were more disciplined in schools than at home, adding, Children will follow social distancing, wear masks and use cleaners when at home. When they are at home, they are more likely to mingle with other children, putting them at a higher risk of infection.

Confusion in reviewing guidelines, CM acts harshly

With authorities updating various guidelines and protocols more frequently, investigations by people who wanted to enter Karnataka from other states or countries also increased manifolds at covidhelplinebangalore.com, Mudassar said.

Among the guidelines that created confusion among the public was the government announcing that a negative RT-PCR test report Covid-19 was mandatory for all interstate travelers in Bengaluru. Days after Health Minister Sudhakar made the announcement, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad clarified that the same was mandatory only for travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh Union Territory.

We had proposed that negative RT-PCR Covid test reports be made mandatory for passengers entering Bengaluru from all states. However, this was not approved by the state government, Prasad said on his last day in office as commissioner of the BBMP.

Intervened to address the lack of clarity, Yediyurappa instructed ministers and heads of departments to refrain from issuing orders separately. Ministers and heads of departments can only give explanations for order in the media. They should not issue any statement to the media about imposing any kind of restriction, it is said in a circular issued by the Council of Ministers.

Laziness among people for guilt for the second wave

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, managing director and CEO, ACE Suhas Hospital, cited a sense of calm among the people as the main reason behind the second wave in Bengaluru and beyond Karnataka. People do not seem to have learned from the first wave. Young people, in particular, are being shown to be more negligent than before, he said, adding, Many young people whose parents have been vaccinated think they are wrong.

Human rights activist Tanveer Ahmed said authorities need to increase enforcement of the guidelines and the scope of vaccination coverage. It is high time our authorities returned to the same techniques used to contain the wave during the first wave. In addition, making vaccines available to the young population is also essential to keeping cases under control, Ahmed said.

Meanwhile, the state government has increased the micro-management of issues in the state, especially in Bengaluru. Eight senior IAS officers were recently appointed as node officers for each area within the BBMP.

CM said, A total of 1,166 beds have been designated for Covid-19 treatment in Urban Bengaluru and Rural Bengaluru. “Each ward (BBMP) will have two mobile teams.”

While two Covid care centers to enable isolation and monitored health care for asymptomatic patients have recently opened at Haj Bhavan and HAL, another at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium (National Games Village) is scheduled to start operating on April 5th.

With vaccination now becoming available to anyone over the age of 45, the Karnataka government hopes to help better control the second wave. Our only protective cover against coronavirus is the vaccine. Anyone over the age of 45 can now get the vaccine. Go to your nearest vaccination center and get the vaccine. “Together, we can defeat the coronavirus,” Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter on Thursday.