FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Five things we learned from the World Cup qualifiers

There were some spectacular results in qualifying for Qatar 2022
Some unexpected attitudes emerged on both sides of the Atlantic
Read on for insight and analysis from last week
Older boys can be beaten
Although some favorites still recorded comfortable victories, particularly the 14-0 Japanese triumph in Mongolia, some matches yielded surprising results.
Few would have predicted that the Netherlands would lose 4-2 to Turkey in their World Cup opening qualifier. After looking unstoppable after Germany’s 6-0 win in the UEFA Nations League last autumn, Spain tried to secure a 1-1 draw with Greece, before only beating Georgia 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists had perhaps the most stuttering start of all, with Croatia runners-up Russia 2018 suffering a 1-0 loss to Slovenia in their first qualifier, while reigning champions France dropped two points to a 1- draw. 1 at home against Ukraine.
Surprisingly of all, the four-time winners, Germany fell to a 2-1 loss to Northern Macedonia in Duisburg. The Joachim Lows men had already shown signs of weakness in them 1-0 victory in Romania, and this latest shocking hurdle suggests they have yet to overcome the issues that led to their heavy 6-0 defeat by Spain last autumn.
The number of World Cup qualifiers, Germany remained undefeated, including victories in their last 18 matches, before losing to Northern Macedonia.
The sides of the Concacaf hit new heights
Europe is not the only country where minnows games seem increasingly equipped to cause problems for larger teams, as ongoing development work also seems to be paying off in other regions.
British overseas territory Montserrat, home to just over 6,000 people, held El Salvador’s overwhelming favorites in a 1-1 draw and are still unbeaten in qualifying, while Puerto Rico also shared the loot in a 1-1 draw with former participants. World Cup Trinidad and Tobago. Observers attribute this performance improvement to factors such as the League Concacaf Nations, which offers more opportunities for teams to develop in competitive conditions.
“I am very proud of this group. We have talked a lot not to play with fear. The departure from this is: we are a young team that has great potential,” said Puerto Rican coach Dave Sarachan. “We are not happy that we pulled, but we are happy that we were prepared and that the group competed. That keeps us on the hunt.”
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has followed a policy of total rotation during the Scandinavians who opened the three World Cup qualifiers. After starting their campaign with a 2-0 win over Israel, he changed all ten off-field players for the match against Moldova, with only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel making a second consecutive start.
His move was rewarded with an 8-0 free-kick victory by a Danish team that is generally more attack-minded than that of its predecessor Age Hareide. But, did he give this record-breaking result to someone a place in the starting lineup for the next match against Austria? Not a few Hjulmand once again turned the ten players off the field on their way to a 4-0 victory in Vienna.
Rotation recording
Matches: 3
Win: 3
Goals scored: 14
Goals conceded: 0
Players used: 21
goalscorers: 11
the first home game of the year!
Here are the 11 selected that national coach Kasper Hulmand has selected for tonight’s match against Moldova
The list of young Spaniards with super talents seems endless. Just one year after Ansu Fatis announced his arrival on the world stage, all eyes are on 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who featured for his place in all three of their World Cup qualifiers, making two starts along the way and already seems to be a key part of Luis Enrique’s plans for the national side.
A well-known problem also seems to have reappeared for the Spaniards. While possessing and following them is as impressive as ever, they lack aggression and proper penetration in front of the gate. Moreover, there does not seem to be any sign of a numerous striker, who can consistently benefit from the apparent dominance of Enrique’s team.
See also
Pedri, Spain’s latest midfielder
Curaaodares to dream under Hiddink
He led the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands to the World Cup semi-finals and won the UEFA Champions League. Now Guus Hiddink has been appointed coach of the Dutch Caribbean island national team Curaao, with 150,000 inhabitants.
He has made a flying start to his new squad, recording a 5-0 win over St. Louis. Vincent and the Grenadines followed by a 2-1 victory over Cuba.
“If people ask, ‘Are we going to go to the World Cup?’ “then I say, ‘Yes, I would go to the World Cup.’ “What else can I say? We will do everything we can. The ambition is there and it would be fantastic if Curaao goes to the World Cup,” said Hiddink.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos