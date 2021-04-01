FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Five things we learned from the World Cup qualifiers

There were some spectacular results in qualifying for Qatar 2022

Some unexpected attitudes emerged on both sides of the Atlantic

Read on for insight and analysis from last week Older boys can be beaten Although some favorites still recorded comfortable victories, particularly the 14-0 Japanese triumph in Mongolia, some matches yielded surprising results. Few would have predicted that the Netherlands would lose 4-2 to Turkey in their World Cup opening qualifier. After looking unstoppable after Germany’s 6-0 win in the UEFA Nations League last autumn, Spain tried to secure a 1-1 draw with Greece, before only beating Georgia 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists had perhaps the most stuttering start of all, with Croatia runners-up Russia 2018 suffering a 1-0 loss to Slovenia in their first qualifier, while reigning champions France dropped two points to a 1- draw. 1 at home against Ukraine.

1-4 Who would have predicted this a week ago? Amazing successes from Armenia and Northern Macedonia #WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/31e0rhCM5c – FIFA World Cup (@ FIFAWorldCup) March 31, 2021

Surprisingly of all, the four-time winners, Germany fell to a 2-1 loss to Northern Macedonia in Duisburg. The Joachim Lows men had already shown signs of weakness in them 1-0 victory in Romania, and this latest shocking hurdle suggests they have yet to overcome the issues that led to their heavy 6-0 defeat by Spain last autumn.

The number of World Cup qualifiers, Germany remained undefeated, including victories in their last 18 matches, before losing to Northern Macedonia.

The sides of the Concacaf hit new heights Europe is not the only country where minnows games seem increasingly equipped to cause problems for larger teams, as ongoing development work also seems to be paying off in other regions. British overseas territory Montserrat, home to just over 6,000 people, held El Salvador’s overwhelming favorites in a 1-1 draw and are still unbeaten in qualifying, while Puerto Rico also shared the loot in a 1-1 draw with former participants. World Cup Trinidad and Tobago. Observers attribute this performance improvement to factors such as the League Concacaf Nations, which offers more opportunities for teams to develop in competitive conditions. “I am very proud of this group. We have talked a lot not to play with fear. The departure from this is: we are a young team that has great potential,” said Puerto Rican coach Dave Sarachan. “We are not happy that we pulled, but we are happy that we were prepared and that the group competed. That keeps us on the hunt.”

Today’s games are over.

This is the table of positions #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/IJ1Llfdtsa – Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 31, 2021

Denmark rolling their way to success Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has followed a policy of total rotation during the Scandinavians who opened the three World Cup qualifiers. After starting their campaign with a 2-0 win over Israel, he changed all ten off-field players for the match against Moldova, with only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel making a second consecutive start. His move was rewarded with an 8-0 free-kick victory by a Danish team that is generally more attack-minded than that of its predecessor Age Hareide. But, did he give this record-breaking result to someone a place in the starting lineup for the next match against Austria? Not a few Hjulmand once again turned the ten players off the field on their way to a 4-0 victory in Vienna. Rotation recording Matches: 3

3 Win: 3

3 Goals scored: 14

14 Goals conceded: 0

0 Players used: 21

21 goalscorers: 11

the first home game of the year! Here are the 11 selected that national coach Kasper Hulmand has selected for tonight’s match against Moldova What do you think the war will be like? Watch the match on Channel or within Discovery + # ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/GQOgNZN7VP – Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) March 28, 2021

The 11th start today Follow our World Cup qualifier against String on Channel 5 Come on, boys! # ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/PdQ7HdsZ8L – Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) March 31, 2021

Spain has problem with Pedri and striker The list of young Spaniards with super talents seems endless. Just one year after Ansu Fatis announced his arrival on the world stage, all eyes are on 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who featured for his place in all three of their World Cup qualifiers, making two starts along the way and already seems to be a key part of Luis Enrique’s plans for the national side. A well-known problem also seems to have reappeared for the Spaniards. While possessing and following them is as impressive as ever, they lack aggression and proper penetration in front of the gate. Moreover, there does not seem to be any sign of a numerous striker, who can consistently benefit from the apparent dominance of Enrique’s team.

See also Pedri, Spain’s latest midfielder









Curaao dares to dream under Hiddink He led the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands to the World Cup semi-finals and won the UEFA Champions League. Now Guus Hiddink has been appointed coach of the Dutch Caribbean island national team Curaao, with 150,000 inhabitants. He has made a flying start to his new squad, recording a 5-0 win over St. Louis. Vincent and the Grenadines followed by a 2-1 victory over Cuba. “If people ask, ‘Are we going to go to the World Cup?’ “then I say, ‘Yes, I would go to the World Cup.’ “What else can I say? We will do everything we can. The ambition is there and it would be fantastic if Curaao goes to the World Cup,” said Hiddink.

Individuals who have impressed

Aleksandar Mitrovic becomes the first man to score 40 goals for Serbia in one style. Incredibly, 30 of them have come to his last 32 internationals @FSSrbije | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/gkokUU9OL0 – FIFA World Cup (@ FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

There are now 35 goals for Griezmann with Les Bleus #BOSFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/396GRhHw4N – French Team (@FrenchTeam) March 31, 2021

The best goalkeepers in the world right now Neuer, Bayern and Germany

Oblak, Atletico and Slovenia

Coeling, Glentoran and Gibraltar. If you have not done it before, now you know what inspired it @JanAageFjortoftcicerone@DayleColeing | @GibraltarFA | #WCQpic.twitter.com/b1zPWxWzNg https://t.co/LzhIuusIyL – FIFA World Cup (@ FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

3 out of 3 for #Three Lions

2 in 2 for @HKane The captain reflects on a positive start for him #WCQ: pic.twitter.com/yIXo9QZNNv – England (@Anglia) April 1, 2021

@Kristiano (102)

Ferenc Puskas (84)

Sandor Kocsis (75)

Miroslav Klose (71)

Gerd Muller (68)

Robbie Keane (68)

Robert Lewandowski (65) compliments #The best The FIFA Men’s player becoming the 7th European to score 65 international goals pic.twitter.com/KwfRv38JYU – FIFA World Cup (@ FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021