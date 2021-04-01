Festival International announces the band lineup, takeover events in April

Festival de Louisiane International is starting the first day of the Festival Month by releasing its music lineup for the 2021 Virtual Festival.

Fans can tune in from homes and reception parties to join in the celebration online.

The festival has also announced plans to get Acadiana in full force for the entire month of April. These plans include:

Music lineup: 51 performances by artists from around the world

New all-inclusive programs: Saturday morning kids show and Sunday afternoon bingo comedy hours

Paint the Town Festival: Decorating homes / businesses to showcase the spirit of the Festival with new commercial items like Fest-in-a-Box

HOLIDAY: Festival-inspired food, served by participating restaurants

From April 23-25, the 35th Annual International Festival, and the Second Virtual Festival, will feature an ensemble of artists representing cultures from around the world.

See the lineup below:

Among those groups are the political, funk-melodic, grit-soul sounds of the Cuban sensation, Cimafunk. Fest favorites and Grammy nominees, Tank and The Bangas of New Orleans, and Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha.

We’ve lined up an eclectic spectrum of artists and music, said Lisa Stafford, programming director of the International Festival, ranging from contemporary pop, to thread and leg.

Stafford said she is also excited about The Reminders international acts.

We are also excited to be featuring a zydeco band from Japan, Zydeco Kicks !, who were often sought after by local musicians, and potential to make sure this year because of the virtual format

Natu Camera, from Guinea, African Soul Sister, from Mali, Montreal-based international tour artist Zachary Richard from Lafayette and French guitarist Thomas Dutronc will represent the Francophone contingent of the International Festival. The women-led OKAN group is also set to perform, as well as several other international artists.

Performances continue with national acts, such as the New Orleans Hot 8 Brass Band and Samantha Fish, as well as national and international tour artists greeting from Acadiana, some of whom are Grammy nominees: Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole; Curly Taylor & Zydeco Trouble; Raw sweet; Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours and Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers.

Unique to this year’s virtual program, the Festival says Saturday morning will open with an interactive children’s show. Sunday will open with a comic book game, bingo, a comprehensive collaboration between New Brunswick and Acadiana musicians, in a mix of French and English known as Franglish. Participants can play alongside digital Bingo cards provided by FIL.

In an extra effort to give the Virtual Festival a sense of unity and togetherness, “the organization says it is setting up a Festival Extravaganza Month: an entire Acadiana festival takeover for a month.

The Paint the Town Festival will provide an opportunity for the community to show its festival spirit, despite the inability to gather. Fans can participate by decorating homes and businesses with the Festival of All Things.

The festival says it has made it easier to show that spirit with Fest-in-a-Box, a special edition package for the care of the Festival. Orders can be placed online starting April 1st. The 2021 Virtual Vortex flags are also great ways to show support. The festival says all merchandise purchases help keep events alive.

Art sellers will also be participating this year through an online shopping experience. A Spotify playlist will be released this week to add to the overall spirit of the Festival, they say.

FEASTival is also part of the Foodies Festival Extravaganza Month Festival to support local restaurants.

Festival-inspired dishes will be served throughout the month of April and participating restaurants will provide punch cards to customers so they can control all their preferences. Restaurants will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from all FEASTival dishes sold to the International Festival.

The International Festival will be released LIVE on Facebook on April 23, 2021, on its website and on television via LUS Fiber.

Visit www.festivinternational.org for more streaming information and for the full schedule release.

