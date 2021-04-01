Putin critic Navalny loses weight, blames harsh prison





The statement said he blames weight loss mainly on a harsh prison regime in which he wakes up eight times every night. Navalny also complains of severe back pain that has spread to one leg and says the other leg is numb. Prison authorities have not provided proper medication or allowed his doctor to visit him, he said Wednesday when he announced he would go on a hunger strike. Navalny, 44, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January after returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a poisoning by nerve agents he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the allegations. Last month, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation during his recovery in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and which the European Human Rights violation has decided to be illegal. Navalny was transferred this month from a Moscow prison to a criminal colony in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (50 miles) east of the Russian capital. The structure called IK-2 stands out among Russian prisons for its particularly strict rules for inmates, which include staying in the spotlight for hours. Poisoning and persuasion of the nerve agent Navalnys has further strained Russia’s ties with the United States and the European Union, which plunged to the lower levels of the Cold War following the annexation of Crimea by Ukraine after its interference in the presidential election. US 2016, piracy attacks and other actions. Although Navalny’s doctor was unable to see him, his organization said the jail on Thursday gave access to a team from the Kremlin-funded RT satellite TV channel led by Maria Butina, who was convicted of acting as a unregistered foreign agent in the United States and suffered 18 months in prison. Butina is said to have declared the prison one of the best and most comfortable in Russia, after which Navalny denounced him as a parasite in front of other prisoners. RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos