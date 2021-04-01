Stanford accelerators move knowledge to influence the world

Chaitan Khosla, a professor of chemical engineering and chemistry who is leading the accelerator of innovative medicines, said one aspect of accelerators that is different from what has come before is their purpose.

An accelerator is a mechanical tool for being a purposeful university, he said, referring to Stanfords’s mission to promote public welfare, as described in the Founding Grant.

In 2013, Khosla founded the institute Stanford CHEM-H to fill an academic gap he saw at the intersection of chemistry, engineering, medicine, and human health. With IMA, as with other accelerators, the gap that needs to be filled is not within Stanford, but is between academic and nonprofit knowledge, governments or industries that can renew that knowledge with Stanford associates to create and scale solutions .

This gap is often referred to as a valley of death, where good ideas die in the absence of bridges to help them across. In the case of IMA, bridging the gap requires equipment and expertise to develop a new drug idea what Khosla calls a drug prototype and the ability to test that prototype in human tissues to give potential partners the assurance that the idea is worth the investment.

Sustainable policy ideas, learning theories or new technologies require all different types of bridges, so accelerators follow similar patterns but apply their funding, programming and staffing options in different ways to traverse their valleys. unique of death.

Accelerator drivers indicate that the bridges go in two directions.

Partnerships are part of how we push the boundaries of knowledge, he said And Schwartz, Dean of the Postgraduate School of Education, which directs the Transformational Learning Accelerator. He said the partnerships provide access to data sets, practical knowledge and a place to test theories that will ultimately inform faculty research.

I reject the distinction between basic and applied research, he said. They inform each other.

Theories of change

Schwartz said each of the accelerators organizes existing structures at Stanford around a specific theory of how they can use change.

Our bet is that the fastest way to accelerate change in learning environments is to combine science and model, he said.

The science of learning is something that the Graduate School of Education has long been committed to. For example, Schwartz has found that when people learn negative numbers, parts of the brain that encode visual symmetry activate knowledge that has led to better ways of teaching algebra. Design is the way faculty and collaborators package information, whether through curricula, videos, technology, or other materials.

The fastest way to embody knowledge in a usable form is to create a model, Schwartz said. You can combine science and design to make products and processes that people want to adopt and use.

Weinstein said that in universities, change is usually mediated through communication in published papers, international meetings, symposia, working groups, or public communications as options or media interviews.

This is a theory of how change happens in the world, but we need new models, he said. If we hold ourselves accountable or want an influence, communication in itself is insufficient.

Pursuing knowledge and action means planting and supporting multi-year partnerships, he said.

Deborah Sivas, a professor at Stanford Law School, led the external working group for the engagement of the Faculty Project Advisory Committee that is drafting new school focused on climate and sustainability. Her group proposed a Sustainability Accelerator after reviewing several models of how academic research can make a difference.

Stanford already makes a significant commitment in the form of technology transfer, calling and knowledge dissemination, she said, adding that the faculty currently does much less work with policy-making and implementation. However, such policy work is essential to shaping the regulatory regimes and market incentives we need for the transition to a sustainable world.

With this in mind, the Sustainability Accelerator focuses on policies and technology, building on existing strengths in those areas, but adding funding, expert staff and access to equipment to ensure that ideas and technologies are updated and scaled up by partners. The accelerator has two areas of focus because many of the solutions needed to address sustainability challenges will include both new technologies and policies to stimulate their acquisition.

Relying on the past

In many cases, accelerators build and extend the work that takes place within the many interdisciplinary institutes that have been set up over the last 20 years.

If we were to start over with IMA, we would first have to invent ChEM-H, Khosla said.

Likewise, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment AND Precourt Institute for Energy both fund research leading to new policies and technological ideas and have fostered foreign relations.

Our goal with the Sustainability Accelerator forecast was to build and amplify those strengths, Sivas said.

Accelerators have already started funding promising research teams from across the university. Stanford Impact Labs has backed two rounds of one-year Laboratory Impact Design Fellows and two rounds of Initial Impact Labs that are applying research and evidence to real-world problems.

IMA has released eight funding rounds, some focused on COVID-19 and one in collaboration with a Rare Disease Foundation.

The Transformational Learning Accelerator has funded grants that support quality K-12 education systems during the pandemic, providing high-quality learning experiences to college students globally and creating solutions for students with disabilities. She has also recently announced her future funding opportunity, available to faculty across the university.

The Sustainability Accelerator hopes to recruit leadership and start funding research teams once the school is approved and launched.