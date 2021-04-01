Brazil’s Covid-19 wave is pushing healthcare workers to this limit

Here are their stories, as told by CNN’s Matt Rivers and Marcia Reverdosa.

“I got on my shift and I had barely changed when I was called about the failure of the oxygen equipment. There was an oxygen supply but it was not reaching the patients and so was this collision to try and get oxygen from other countries.

“I gave them the two oxygen cylinders I had in my ambulance. And then I contacted my headquarters to see if there were other ambulances that could deliver their cylinders. But it still was not enough. So we started a convoy in another hospital to go get more oxygen cylinders.We came back with 8 more cylinders of oxygen and it was a crazy rush to install them and test and remove patients.

“Then we managed to transfer some of the patients but unfortunately there were deaths. We lost lives, I can not tell you how much.

“Before we could get the oxygen heated the staff had started to air the patients manually, by hand. I am very grateful to the team that day. Their effort undoubtedly saved lives that day.

“It was sad, so sad, a war scenario. I’m someone who has already tried Covid, I was close to intubation. So it was sad to see what I saw, I can not really describe what I saw there, but it is so sad what is happening to our country.It was not just that Monday, it is so every day.

“We are watching all this happening and we do not know what is happening or who is to blame. You can not blame anyone, the virus is here and they must learn to live with it.

“It was really complicated, I got sick with Covid-19, I was hospitalized and I have long-term effects to this day. And my work never stops. It has been three or four months since I started working again and still I have pain, physically and seeing the pain and suffering of the people here.

Editor’s note: At this point, Luis starts to cry softly. He pauses a bit to compose himself.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but it hurts, it hurts, it hurts. There is this cycle of sending a patient to a hospital and then the cemetery comes to get another body. It hurts me a lot. Those who seek from the outside do not. understands or can not even imagine what we are going through.Our situation is critical, we are so overwhelmed.

“That Monday [when the oxygen supply failed] I took three showers. “I took two during my shift and one before I left so I could go home and try and hug my kids.”

– Luis Eduardo Pimentel, an assistant physician in the Ambulance Service in the City of So did Paulo

‘It scares us to see someone who looks like we’re dying from this disease so fast’ – anonymous

“I work in the emergency room and there are seven beds. This week there were 14 patients inside and 10 of them were intubated. Now we have turned the room where we store medicine also in a ward.

“We are treating patients in the corridor because there is no other place to accommodate them. And then there are other patients in the corridors waiting for beds. Every time a patient leaves, there are already two or three others waiting for a bed is really hard.

“I have been in this unit for a year and four months and I have never experienced what we are experiencing today, even during the first wave. In the first wave we were more than prepared, we were able to transfer patients. But in this second wave it seems to have taken everyone by surprise and I do not know why.

“It’s an absurd number of cases and not just the elderly, or people with social ills, there are much younger people, in the age group of 28 to 33 to 40, who are going through serious conditions. and they have to be intubated – and unfortunately they are losing their lives because of Covid-19. Yesterday a 30-year-old woman died as soon as she arrived at the unit.We are scared to see someone who looks like we are being killed by this disease so quickly.

“It was an episode we had to decide between two people: We had an intubated patient who had already been in the unit for 10 days with a poor prognosis, with no apparent chance of getting better and also had a younger patient who was otherwise healthy without comorbidities.

“We did not have a respirator [for the younger patient]. So the medical director had to choose the extubation of this older patient in order to intubate the younger one. It was a difficult call for the doctor. But … we realized that would be the norm now.

“We knew this could mean the death of that patient. To get a patient out means that the health system gave up on him, basically just making him comfortable until he passed. During my shift he was still alive, but I do not know what happened next. “

– An emergency care nurse, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. (CNN followed this weekend – the elderly patient is still alive.)

These interviews are easily edited for length.