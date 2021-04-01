ASU partners with Amnesty International in the human rights course

The Global Futures professor says sustainability should weigh social factors into discussions

Sustainability, a concept often thought of in simpler environmental terms, is indeed a broader discipline that includes social justice and economic well-being. According to one of Arizona State University leading professors of sustainability, discipline works best when science can relate to people.

Sustainability includes best practices for life, and that means looking at the social aspects as well as the science, he said Nalini Chhetri, an associate director for international initiatives and associate clinical professor at School for the Future of Innovation and Society AND School of Sustainability within College of Global Futures. We can not look at this topic strictly in terms of climate or economy. Given its transdisciplinary nature and its value-laden attributes, we need to look at consistency with another lens and focus particularly on how it addresses inequality.

Chhetris work centers on climate impacts and communication, technological impacts in developing countries, knowledge systems, gender and urban sustainability.

ASU Now spoke to Chhetri in advanceEarth Day, which falls on April 22nd. The 51st annual event will include gatherings, conferences, outdoor activities and service projects around the world, as well as at ASU.

Nalini Chherti

Q: What do you think of Earth Day in terms of its impact on society and its messages to the public?

Answer: Earth Day is really important because it captures the imagination and allows everyone, albeit briefly, to focus on what we want to do in terms of sustainability. As people in the modern era, we tend to have very little attention span, in part because we are so full of information. So having a day focused on an event such as Earth Day combined with events, discussions and forums throughout the month of April allows us to truly reflect and think about it. For those who just want to remove the surface of what Earth Day means, this is okay. For those who want to take it a step further, there are also opportunities to learn more about Earth Day and how they want to contribute to a deeper level.

For me, however, the most important part of this is finding a way to reach the younger generation, such as students, those who may not have had exposure like the older generations. Whether it is fun or worthwhile, it stays in their minds and allows them to go ahead and ask: What kind of world do I want to see in the future?

Q: Your university degree is in zoology. How did you move from that to sustainability and what caught your imagination to the point where you made your life work?

A: I have always been an annoying child and science was something I have always been fascinated with. At one point I also wanted to become a doctor as I thought I would like to save the world. But I also thought I could do it with science. After I graduated, I had the opportunity to work for a nonprofit called Care International. I had mostly academic knowledge up to that point and even though my family came from very modest means, I still did not know what the world was about. This opportunity gave me a great exposure to the grim realities of life, what it means to live in extreme poverty, and what it means to live sustainably.

I have held in my arms people who are starving. I have extracted worms from a head of indigenous women. I have worked with governments to help them develop forest and watershed management plans. I have worked in women’s empowerment and literacy, in agriculture and sustainable livelihood development. I have worked in remote areas of the world, including Asia, Africa and Latin America, and in the last two and a half decades, I have begun to understand what sustainable development is, I think. It is more than environmental protection, it is about the people who live in these environments. I have also realized more than anything that sustainability has to do with many things. It has to do with people. It has to do with politics. It has to do with practice. It is about institutional change. Systemic change. And science.

Having those life experiences combined with my academic training has allowed me to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the transdisciplinary aspect of sustainability. I bring it to my class, to my research, and to my students. He also provided me with a more realistic view of sustainability and I hope to pass this knowledge on to the next generation whenever I can.

Question: Your curriculum covers a lot of poverty in the territory, world hunger, wealth, gender, equality and urban development. Many may wonder, what do those issues have to do with sustainability?

A: The world of sustainability includes best practices for life, and that means all those topics you just mentioned. If you are trying to build a smart city or town, you will encounter these issues. It is about a system and all the parts are connected and interconnected. They are not thrown in place. It is therefore important that my students not only study this academically, but understand how to pass that lesson on in politics and practice. This is why utilizing many of ASU design principles makes sense in sustainability, such as being socially ingrained in our communities.

Sustainability is not just about the environmental economy because its social sustainability also does research inspired by use. It must focus on natural and systematic inequalities. Justice. Gender Because everyone is connected. We have evidence of climate impacts disproportionately affecting indigenous and vulnerable people in the US and around the world. But we have the tools and knowledge to overcome them, if we will. To do this requires expanding and honoring all kinds of academic, experiential, local and traditional knowledge. Knowledge should not only come from scientists and academics like us, but also from other knowledge systems. Understanding and implementing sustainability should be more than just the domain of universities. We must respect and apply the knowledge of all of us who are alive today, as well as those who came before us.

Educational institutions cannot be these ivory towers claiming to be the bearers of knowledge. This is pure hubris. We need to pass on our knowledge and research to everyone, not just for publication. That would be quite restrictive. Beyond that, we need to get the attention of politicians, technocrats and policymakers to work with them to understand what their decisions will mean and how we can work to make a positive difference. This is very difficult in a democracy, and even more difficult in a world so politicized that we currently live in. But we need to somehow articulate our ideas and do it effectively. If the most knowledgeable and knowledgeable among us who fill the universities cannot do it with our community of students and scholars and our combined ability of intellect, then what is our ultimate value to society?

Q: You also work with think tanks and agencies in China, Ghana, India, Jordan, Nepal and Thailand. What are their views on sustainability?

A: Well, progress depends on who the decision-makers are and how collectively communities view sustainability. Some communities care more; some communities care less. It differs between communities and countries like everything else. And unfortunately, across the board the topic is politicized. But we are all trying to achieve the same goal, simply by using different paths.

The only thing I have learned from working with all of these institutions around the world is that they ask the United States for ideas and cooperation. And in some respects, and especially among universities, we are still in demand in terms of how we can lead with ideas and education.

Q: So the United States should take on the role of world leader when it comes to sustainability?

A: I do not think there should be a leader and he would be arrogant. The United States has a population of about 350 million people and that is only a small fraction of the nearly 8 billion people worldwide. Having said that, we have the highest concentration of academics, resources and federal funds. We have an advantage in terms of intellectual ability because we still have our highly regarded university education platforms, where we have debates and discourses, freely and spiritually, utilizing various points. And for me, that is the heart and soul of how we advance knowledge.

I don’t think we should be leaders all the time and that’s okay. In fact, we are not. Many European, Latin American, African and Asian countries are far ahead of us in terms of thinking and implementing sustainable policies, creating sustainable cities and lifestyles. This is a global issue that we should all be leaders as well as followers of. There is a line in one of my favorite poems that has lines that speak to this notion: We cannot be captain, we must be crew. There is something for all of us here.

So we can do seemingly small things like Earth Day, and big things like big research and everything in between. Those of us who are part of the community at universities where knowledge is paramount, we use that aspect powerfully in sustainability.

