



From bulldozer to fork, Tanzania seems to be in safe hands Samia Suluhu Hassan at the swearing-in ceremony in Dar es Salaam. (AFP) Samia Suluhu Hassans sudden appearance as Tanzania’s third Muslim president and first wife has brought global attention to her country of 60 million inhabitants. Of course, women in Tanzanian politics are nothing new and Hassan stands on the shoulders of such as Bibi Titi Mohammed, a freedom fighter in the War of Independence countries and Lucy Lameck, who became the first woman to hold a position cabinet in tanzania government in 1967.

Within the broader African context, Hassans’s new position is more of an evolution than a revolution. Her presidency comes as more and more women are becoming heads of state around the world, with Africa no exception. Four of Tanzania’s immediate neighbors have had female heads of state, while Ethiopia currently has a female president at Sahle-Work Zewde.

However, the Ethiopian presidency is largely ceremonial. The Tanzanian presidency is the center of the country’s executive branch. John Magufuli, from whom Hassan inherited the role last month following his sudden death in office, had further centralized power in the presidency after winning office for the first time in 2015. East Africa and the world are watching her presidency closely to see what style she governs in US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a special interest in Hassan and posted on Twitter personal congratulations for her.

Magufuli was known internationally for his militant views on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Earlier this year, he said bluntly that vaccines do not work, earning a rare reprimand for a sitting head of state from the World Health Organization. The altercation over COVID-19 was the most public of several altercations between Tanzania and the international community during Magufulis presidency.

Hassan will have three years to draft his vision for the country before deciding whether to seek direct presidential elections. One of her goals should be to re-engage directly on a global stage, something her predecessor avoided.

While in office, Magufuli never traveled outside Africa as a cost-saving measure. Instead, he often sent Hassan as his trusted representative. Given her globe on the globe and her study at the University of Manchester in the UK in the early 1990s, she may just be the president Tanzania needs to re-engage with the international community.

All politics is local, the saying goes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reminder that some policy issues need to be addressed globally. As a native of Zanzibar, Hassan is aware of centuries of trade and other exchanges that have linked her nation to the nations of the Middle East and Indian Ocean. Probably up to 40 percent of the Swahili dictionary, the language of the East African community, consists of Arabic words. It is also sprinkled with borrowed words from half a dozen other international languages. As president, Hassan can strengthen and build new economic ties between her nation and businesses across the globe. Greater economic integration within the East African community also makes more sense than ever.

Magufuli placed more emphasis on state-led investment, and a number of projects were assigned to military-owned enterprises in recent years as economic growth slowed. Under his watch, Tanzania was reclassified as a middle-income country by the World Bank, a significant achievement. However, with declining tourism achievements due to COVID-19 and the forecast for the international price of many minerals that will change in the near future, Hassan may do well to turn to a more private sector-based model. of growth. Joseph Hammond Hassans leadership style differs dramatically from her predecessor, who earned the nickname Bulldozer because of his fighting style. She speaks softly and listens carefully before making decisions. What Tanzania currently needs is not a bulldozer to bring things down, but a fork to raise the country back to its rightful place in the region and on the world stage. Joseph Hammond is a journalist and former Fulbright Public Policy contributor to the Malawian government. Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.

