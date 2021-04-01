



PHONE: 608-224-6455 World Milk Exhibition 2021 Remain in Madison, Wisconsin MADISON, WIS. – World Dairy Expo® is pleased to announce, after a thorough review, the World Dairy Expo 2021 will remain in Madison, Wisconsin. 54thth The edition of the event is scheduled for the historic Expo House, Alliant Energy Center, September 28 – October 2, 2021. This announcement comes after unforeseen planning and consideration of alternative locations. “The clarity that Expo executives asked Dane County officials about the way forward to host responsibly and safely at the World Dairy Expo 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center has come true,” said Bill Hageman, WDE Board Chairman. “We are grateful for the patience and dedication to the World Dairy Expo exposed by our stakeholders and the dairy community throughout this process. Expo is excited for Madison to once again be the meeting place of the global dairy industry! “ “We look forward to building on the strong partnership between Dane County and the World Dairy Expo as the organization moves forward with plans for its 2021 event in Madison,” says Dane County Executive Joe Paris. “The only home in which the World Dairy Expo has recognized is Dane County, Wisconsin, and we are ready to welcome the major dairy industry event in our community this fall.” Discussions regarding the contract extension proposed by Dane County in early March regarding the use of the Alliant Energy Center World Dairy Expo, a county-owned facility, will take place in the coming months. Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, the World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best livestock in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. For 54th events, September 28 – October 2, 2021, when the world’s largest milk – focused trade show, dairy and fodder seminars, a world – class dairy show and more will be shown. Download the World Dairy Expo mobile events app, visit worlddairyexpo.com or follow WDE at Facebook, Tweet, LinkedIn, Spotify, Instagram or to YouTube for more information. ###







