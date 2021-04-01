Japan places Osaka, 2 other areas under semi-emergency virus

TOKYO Japan designated Osaka and two other areas for new virus control steps on Thursday as infections there rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Neighboring Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have seen sharp increases in day-to-day cases since early March, shortly after Japan reduced a partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan declared a state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, completely ending measures aimed at slowing down the coronavirus and easing pressure on medical systems treating patients with COVID-19.

Experts have raised concerns about the rapid growth of Osaka with many cases linked to new virus variants from Britain and the burden of healthcare.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at a meeting of the government force on Thursday, appointed the three prefectures for pre-emergency status under a new prevention law starting next Monday. The move lasts until May 5 when Japan’s Golden Week of Spring Break ends.

“The measure is aimed at preventing the further spread of infections so that we do not have to issue another state of emergency,” Suga said.

An international figure skating championship is scheduled for April 15-18 in Osaka, with skaters from five countries taking part. The Olympic torch relay is scheduled to run through Osaka City for two weeks.

Personally, I think the Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be canceled, said Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, noting that virus prevention steps such as social distancing and avoiding non-essential outlets should be provided rather than to hold the event. Torch transmitters in other parts of Osaka prefecture will be maintained as planned.

Torch relay organizers have already urged people to maintain social distance, wear masks and refrain from cheering as runners pass. They have said they will re-orient or cancel the relay legs if necessary.

Suga said it is the first time the government is implementing the law passed in February. It was created to target specific municipalities as a pre-emergency measure and allows prefecture leaders to ask or order business owners to close at 8pm and take further steps. This allows compensation for those who act and fines for violators.

The measures, like the previous state of emergency, focus mainly on restaurants and bars, while shops, schools, theaters and museums will remain open.

This time, restaurants and bars will have to comply with standards set by the security government, including the installation of partitions, and health officials will patrol to ensure that rules are followed, said economic revival minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. , also loaded with virus measures.

People wear face masks while walking in Osaka, Japan, on March 31, 2021. Kyodo News through AP

Six Osaka cities in Osaka prefecture, Kobe and three other cities in Hyogo and Sendai in Miyagi prefecture are covered.

Japan has so far managed the pandemic much better than the United States and Europe without imposing a mandatory blockade. But the Suga government has been struggling to control the spread of the virus while minimizing damage to the economy.

Japan was also weak on the test despite repeated calls from opposition experts and lawmakers. Suga on Thursday vowed to increase testing capacity as it tightens monitoring and preventative measures for new variants, while promising to do everything possible to protect the medical system by providing adequate beds and hospital rooms.

We will do everything we can to prevent infections from becoming a major wave, Suga said, urging people to take basic precautions until they are vaccinated.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, who heads the government force, said the rate of infections is accelerating, possibly due to new variants. He said the government was too slow to act on a previous winter resurgence, which prolonged the state of emergency.

Delayed trial will delay measures, Omi said. It is important to take adequate and prompt action.

Japan had 474,773 cases and 9,162 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. Osaka reported 599 new daily cases on Wednesday, surpassing Tokyo’s 414.

Cases in Tokyo are also on the rise. The capital on Thursday reported 475 new cases. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned that a situation similar to Osaka “could happen here at any time.

Government advisers say cases are growing in parts of the country, including western and northern Japan, and variants believed to be more contagious are growing rapidly in the Osaka region.

Governor Hyogo Toshizo Ido told reporters that his prefecture has faced a sharp rise since early March, particularly in Kobe and several other cities where most of the new cases were from variants.

He also noted that young people, including children, are becoming infected.