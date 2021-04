Investigate whether BJP used Aadhaar data for surveys: HC at UIDAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to investigate whether the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used Aadhaar data to send bulk text messages for the election campaign. The court also asked UIDAI how it may have failed to protect the details and data presented in good faith by citizens. The bench of Justice Chief Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, in his interim orders, refused to accept the submission made by the BJP Puducherry unit that it receive cell phone numbers through door-to-door campaigns for a period of time from party employees. There is a credible claim which has been completely flattened that only Aadhaar-related mobile phones have received SMS messages. It is entirely up to UIDAI to provide an adequate response, the court said. The court was hearing a petition filed by A Anand, president of the Puducherry unit of the Democratic Youth Foundation of India (DYFI), claiming that local BJP candidates obtained voters’ mobile phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar numbers, were forming groups WhatsApp in relevant constituencies and sending bulk SMS for targeted campaigns. The court, while passing its instructions, noted that in addition to the unfair mileage that the political party may have gained in using a form of campaign without obtaining prior permission as required, there is the serious issue of citizens’ privacy being violated. He added: This big aspect of the issue should not be missed in the politics of the season or in the hullabaloo of the escort campaign. The court also said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should continue its review if the model code of conduct was violated by the state unit for BJP. During the hearing, the court also noted that BJP failed to obtain the necessary permission from the authorities to send bulk SMS. The court adjourned the case for six weeks. Puducherry goes to the polls on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. The MLA Congress from the Manavel RKR Anantharaman constituency demanded that the BJP candidates be disqualified. They are not allowed to use government machinery for polls or propaganda, so they should be disqualified … They have been constantly calling and playing voice messages recorded on Aadhar-related numbers. We have complained to the election body in Puducherry as well as the ECI but we still will not get a response, he said. BJP, however, denied the allegations. How can we get data from Aadhar? We are using data collected from our party staff at the booth level for the past few months, said Nirmal Surana, in charge of BJPs elections in Puducherry. HT addressed UIDAI officials but we have no immediate response there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos