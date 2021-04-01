International
Violence in Myanmar escalates. What to know
A protester stands near a makeshift barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon.
STR | AFP | Getty Images
Myanmar has fallen into chaos as protesters show no signs of retreating against the February 1 military coup that toppled the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy party. Protesters met with brutal force.
A UN special envoy warned of a “blood bath” nearby if the army does not end its brutal repression, which has taken the lives of hundreds of people so far.
In the latest move, the military has shut down broadband internet services, according to Reuters.
The army is killing peaceful protesters
Local reports from Myanmar, say protesters are being killed in the major cities of Yangon and Mandalay, currently under martial law. May Wong, a journalist covering the crisis, posted a graphic video of the massacre.
Violence across the country has spread beyond major cities. A 13-year-old boy was killed near the Thai border in southwestern Myanmar.
On Sunday, more than 100 people died on the bloodiest day since the start of the coup. According to Relief Society for Political Prisoners, the estimated number of deaths to date is 536, although the current number is likely to be higher, the AAPP said.
Violence against ethnic minorities has also increased. The Karen National Union, a political organization in southeastern Myanmar with an armed wing, claimed its Karen men were attacked by Myanmar army fighter jets in late-night airstrikes, according to Reuters. The attack violates a 2015 ceasefire agreement.
Some ethnic minority groups are now joining to fight against the country junta. Three forces in the country, including the Arakan Army have u zotua to form an alliance and carry out a “spring revolution” if the violence does not stop, Reuters reported.
“We have no choice but to face these serious threats posed by the illegal military of the military junta in order to defend our territory, our Karen peoples and their rights to self-determination,” read an KNU. statement from 30 March.
The crisis began with a coup to overthrow an election
In the November election, Suu Kyi’s NLD won enough seats to form a government, but the Myanmar military, citing irregularities, disputed the results.
On February 1, the military toppled the ousted government, stopping Suu Kyi and other members of the NLD party. Since then, Suu Kyi has been accused with the illegal import of hand-held radios and a natural disaster violation for violating the Covid-19 protocols.
Recently, she was hit with an official accusation of secret acts, the most serious to date. If convicted, the prison sentence can be up to 14 years. According to a Myanmar Free Expression Website, the law “was created by the British colonial government in 1923 to criminalize the sharing of almost any kind of information held by the government”.
Local media reported that more than 600 detainees were released after being charged with various alleged violations in efforts to calm protesters. Suu Kyi and party members remain behind bars.
Burma is no stranger to military rule. The country was run by the totalitarian Party of the Socialist Program of Burma for most of the last century. The country is also known as Burma.
In 1988, a student-led revolution against the military became a nationwide movement with Suu Kyi coming out as its leader. In 1990, Suu Kyi ‘s NLD won the country’ s general election, the first since 1960, but the military placed elected officials under house arrest. Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi remained in a form of detention for nearly 15 years. In 2015, in Myanmar the first democratic elections in 25 years, she led her party to victory.
Her international reputation has suffered in recent years as she defended the ethnic cleansing of the Myanmar army by the Rohingya minority. But it remains popular among the country’s Buddhist majority.
The US and its allies have imposed sanctions
SH.BA AND European Union have imposed sanctions on military officials linked to the junta. In addition, the U.S. and the UK imposed sanctions on local companies that provide resources for the military.
In its most recent move, the US suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until the elected government returns to power.
Canada and Australia have imposed arms embargoes on and from Myanmar.
Several other countries including Japan, France and Thailand have suspended aid to Myanmar and halted domestic operations.
There are calls for UN sanctions, but China and Russia could stand in the way
The United Nations has not yet imposed sanctions on Myanmar. Some individuals in senior positions have spoken of ongoing violence.
UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener convened the Security Council on Wednesday to take collective action, warning that “a bloodbath is imminent” in Myanmar.
KB in one tweet recommended that its employees temporarily leave the country.
A group of more than 130 human rights organizations and non-profit groups have called on the Security Council and UN member states impose a global arms embargo against Myanmar.
However, Russia and China sit on the Security Council and hold veto power over any UN attempt to impose sanctions or embargoes.
The Security Council issued a statement in early March, which called on the military to exercise restraint and expressed support for Myanmar’s democratic transition. However, Russia, China, India and Vietnam demanded the removal of the word “coup” and the threat of further action, according to Reuters.
China has been largely neutral like that maintains close ties with both the expelled NLD and the military junta. However, Chinese interests would be threatened from sanctions on Myanmar resources, mines and energy companies, according to the Montaigne Institute, a French non-profit organization.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin met with Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw in a bid to strengthen ties with the military, according to Reuters. Fomin said Myanmar was a strategic partner and ally, despite clear human rights abuses.
picture credit
