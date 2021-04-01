International
Folders and do not have to make a long safe Easter weekend for COVID in Sask.
With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across southern Saskatchewan, Easter is expected to look calmer for many this year.
below current public health constraints, travel within or outside the Regina area is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.
People in and around Regina also cannot gather with those outside their homes and it is suggested that people in Moose Jaw and the southeast region do the same.
Elsewhere in Saskatchewan, up to 10 people from three families are allowed to join. If they do, Prime Minister Scott Moe suggests they do it out.
“I would encourage you to plan for an outdoor event, it ‘s much, much safer,” Moe said in Tuesday’ s COVID-19 provincial update. “We are in the final meters of this race of what is now the variants and vaccines and we have substantial vaccines that are on their way, let alone the final steps of the race.”
Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief health official, agrees that gathering outside is a more COVID-friendly opportunity this Easter.
“Indoor gathering especially in the south is high risk. Across the province, I think families were surprised when they gathered and suddenly there was broadcasting,” he said. “It was especially sad when they got together with the best of intentions and there were people 50 and older who ended up in the hospital.”
Given the surge of alleged cases of coronavirus variants across the province, especially in the south, Shahab said his “sincere prayer” to the people of Saskatchewan is to completely avoid gathering this long weekend.
“There is always a lot of social pressure whether you belong to a faith group or with family to join if allowed, but I think we just have to keep the course for the next few weeks,” he said.
Shahab is not alone in his prayer for the people of Saskatchewan to stay home this Easter. Twenty health officers from across the province (including the hot region of Regina) have written a letter to the people of Saskatchewan demanding the same.
While many are preparing to celebrate the holiday weekend, here are some answers to some frequently asked questions:
Can I see my loved ones if I got my first and / or second vaccine?
It depends on where you live.
Whether or not you have had your first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Saskatchewan public health measures still have restrictions on meetings across the province.
IN Regina and surrounding communities, all private gatherings indoors with people outside your immediate home are prohibited. Persons living alone and single parents of minor children are allowed to meet a stable family of less than five people. Co-parenting arrangements are allowed to continue as well. Caregivers, support staff and traders who are not part of the home are also allowed in the home.
Elsewhere in the province, all private indoor meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people from no more than three families. People are also advised not to expand their “household bubbles” and stay in the same group.
Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed throughout the province as long as families are physically separated from each other.
Can I leave the Regina region if I get my first and / or second vaccine?
Under current provincial travel advice for Regina and its surrounding communities, travel within or outside the Regina area is not recommended for anyone unless absolutely necessary.
Can I go to a personal worship service this Easter?
Yes.
below current public health restrictions on worship services in Saskatchewan, most communities, with the exception of Regina and the surrounding area, may provide services with a maximum of 150 persons or with a capacity of 30 percent, whichever is less.
Worship services in and around Regina should accommodate a maximum of 30 people.
However, the province still recommends places of worship for “providing services virtually or through remote distribution, such as car service” in the country.
Can I visit your loved ones in long-term care?
In long-term and personal care homes throughout Saskatchewan, current public health guidelines restrict visits for compassionate reasons only, such as end-of-life care.
“A healthy visitor is allowed at the same time for personal visits out of compassion. This may include a spouse, regular spouse, child or stepfather, parent, grandfather, grandfather, grandson, brother or brother or a support person with whom the resident has had an equivalent relationship, “the provincial instructions read
