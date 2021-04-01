Gujarat Assembly approves the Draft Law on the regulation of the private health care sector





REGULATING and controlling the private health care sector in the state, the Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Draft Law of Gujarat Clinics (Registration and Regulation). The problems stated in the regulation and control of ‘Bill’ range from inadequate and inappropriate treatment, excessive use of high technologies and depletion of scarce resources to serious problems of medical malpractice and negligence. Therefore, there has long been a need for state legislation to ensure uniform standards of equipment and services from clinical institutions across the state. This bill seeks to repeal the Gujarat Nursing Homes Registration Act 1949 in its implementation in the state of Gujarat and re-establish the Gujarat Clinical Places Registration and Registration Regulation, 2021 to achieve these objectives, says Bill. By law, the clinical institution that covers the ‘hospital, maternity home, nursing home, ambulance, clinic, sanatorium’ or an institution with any name that provides services, facilities, requiring diagnosis, treatment or care for illness, injury, deformity, anomaly or pregnancy in any known system of medicines created and administered or maintained by any person or body of persons whether incorporated or not “shall be penalized for a breach of any of the provisions of the Law with a fine which may extend to Rs 10,000 for the first offense followed by a fine which can last up to Rs 50,000 for the second offense and for any subsequent offense with a fine which can last up to 1 lakh. The draft law empowers the state government to establish respectively the District Registration Authority for each district and the State Council for Clinical Creations. This would include expenditures from the consolidated state fund which is currently not possible for the state government to determine the exact amount of grant that will be made available for such purpose.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos