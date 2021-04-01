JMFC surrenders in grafting case, police custody by April 5 | News Pune





Pune: A special anti-corruption court on Thursday rejected a regular conditional request of first-class magistrate (JMFC) Archana Jatkar by court Vadgaon Maval and ordered her arrest in police custody until April 5 in a case suspected of grafting after she surrendered before the court

Given the scope of the investigation, the interrogation of the accused’s custody is absolutely necessary, it cannot be removed just because the accused is a judicial officer, Special Judge SR Navander said in his order. The status of a particular person cannot become an obstacle to the investigation, the judge said.

On January 13, the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) blocked Shubhavari Bhalchandra Gaikwad, alias Mhatre Madam, under crossing in Kiwale on charges of seeking Rs2.5 loop and accepting Rs50,000 from a dairy farmer on behalf of JMFC for management of the decision in a criminal case in his favor.

A case was reported to the Dehu Traffic Police during the early hours of 14 January and the ACB later arrested two other persons. He has since claimed to have gathered evidence to show a link between Gaikwad and JMFC Jatkar and was pursuing his latest arrest.

In a plea filed Thursday through public prosecutor Vilas Ghogare-Patil, the ACB told the court that Gaikwad had contacted seven to eight litigants, in addition to the complainant (dairy farmer), offering assistance in securing favorable decisions in disputes. their for the land. Investigations confirmed that all of these cases were pending before JMFC Jatkar, ACB told the court. Deputy Police Officer (ACB) Seema Mehendale said in prayer that the ACB wanted to investigate two other names, including that of a judge, whom Gaikwad threw out in her conversation while claiming the alleged bribe.

Jatkars involvement in the alleged crime has been proven and the ACB needed to collect its voice samples for evidence in addition to questioning over the 147 calls it exchanged with Gaikwad before the trap. In one of the voice recordings, Jatkar is heard telling Gaikwad that she will do the work done in favor of the complainant, it was said in prayer.

The order of the courts stated, At this point, it is necessary to note that the current accused (Jatkar) is the main person of the crime. The actions of the other defendants depended on her movements and instructions.

He added, the Investigating Officer has specifically stated that she should interrogate the accused not only in connection with the incident mentioned in the current crime, but some other cases also, the mobile phone found with the accused should be confiscated, her connections with the other accused must be checked and for that purpose the investigation of the accused is necessary during detention. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

