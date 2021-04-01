Commercial authorities write CM against blockade in Mumbai | Mumbai News





After seeing encouraging signs of recovery, cinemas, shopping malls, retailers and restaurant authorities are concerned about the renewed blockages in the state to contain Covid-19.

Various bodies have written to Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that while the night siege has reduced businesses and businesses by almost 60%, a stalemate will sound the death knell for already struggling industries and cause job losses and permanent closure.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), in its letter to the Prime Minister, expressed concern about social media messages about an imminent blockade. She said a stalemate would affect the film industry, retail and trade.

Devang Sampat, director, MAI and CEO, Cinepolis India, said it took nearly nine months for multiplex owners to convince content producers, mall owners and the government to restart cinemas. Finally, when they saw the building of consumer sentiment, reports of the night-time ban and blockage affected the sector, which employs over two worthless people directly.

Sampat said that in recent months of reopening and operations, no cases were detected within any multiplex as these had strict protocols.

Rajneesh Mahajan of the Indian Malls Association (SCAI) and General Manager of Inorbit Malls said it would be unfair to ask malls, which were following stricter protocols, to close down allowing other public places to stay open. He said the way to contain the coronavirus was to follow proven measures such as wearing a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing rather than closing spaces. He said malls were seeing a weekly drop due to immediate closures and random and forced Covid-19 tests, and for which mall customers were forced to pay while these were free in other public places. .

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Indian Retail Association (RAI), said that unlike last year, this year he had the knowledge on how to stay safe without shutting down the economy. He said most retail spaces saw almost 25% of their business between 7pm and 10pm.

NRAI, a restaurant association, wrote to the government and demanded the waiver, or at least the postponement of the license fee, excise, property tax and such to give the institutions a chance to survive. Restaurant Anurag Katriar, who heads NRAI, said 75% of the restaurant business was during dinner hours. Asked to close at 8pm, restaurants have very little chance of surviving without government support.

