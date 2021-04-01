Saskatchewan agrees extensions under-reported COVID-19, no new deaths

The provincial government announced Thursday that Saskatchewan erroneously reported the number of admissions to COVID-19 hospital in its daily report on Wednesday.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said, in a statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) informed him of a discrepancy in numbers that has led to inaccurate reporting of hospitalization data.

Data reported by the JSC in the March 31 update showed that 166 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 23 in the ICU. An accurate data report should have reflected that as of March 31 there are 192 patients admitted to Saskatchewan, including 33 in the ICU, read his statement.

I met with the CEO of JSC to express my disappointment and concern about this error… This data represents the people who care about our system and it is important that this information is reported accurately and transparently.

As a minister, I look to this information to inform key decisions, and I know the public has a fair expectation that this information will be reported accurately. JSC has assured me that this error has been corrected by continuing.

As of April 1, provincial hospitals currently provide care to 193 patients with COVID-19 159 are receiving hospital care and 34 are in intensive care.

These discrepancies in previous reports were a result of how patients receiving intensive care were being enrolled in a growth bed outside an ICU. The above information is accurate and reflects the updated reporting, read a statement in the daily update of Thursdays.

Health officials said Thursday that there were 199 new cases of total infection in Saskatchewan now at 33,789. The new seven-day average of daily cases increases from 201 on Wednesday to 206.











0:50 Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening additional COVID-19 vaccine sites





According to the provincial government, 1,682 disturbance variants (VOCs) have been identified in Saskatchewan and reported in northeast (1), north-central (9), Saskatoon (53), west-west (5), east-center (27), Regina areas (1,348), south-west (1), south-center (129) and south-east (109).

Of the 890 VOCs with confirmed lines identified by complete genome sequencing, 882 are B.1.1.7 and eight are B1.351. The Regina area accounts for 84 percent or 744 of VOC cases of confirmed origin, read the announcement.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 1,949 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 31,404 after another 205 recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,982 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. So far, 669,431 tests have been performed in the province.

A total of 200,633 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

So far 436COVID-19 death-related cases have occurred in Saskatchewan.











3:48 Answering your questions COVID-19, 1 April





