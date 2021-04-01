International
Saskatchewan agrees extensions under-reported COVID-19, no new deaths
The provincial government announced Thursday that Saskatchewan erroneously reported the number of admissions to COVID-19 hospital in its daily report on Wednesday.
Health Minister Paul Merriman said, in a statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) informed him of a discrepancy in numbers that has led to inaccurate reporting of hospitalization data.
Read more:
Some sectors of the Saskatchewan school extend distance learning until April 23rd
Data reported by the JSC in the March 31 update showed that 166 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 23 in the ICU. An accurate data report should have reflected that as of March 31 there are 192 patients admitted to Saskatchewan, including 33 in the ICU, read his statement.
I met with the CEO of JSC to express my disappointment and concern about this error… This data represents the people who care about our system and it is important that this information is reported accurately and transparently.
As a minister, I look to this information to inform key decisions, and I know the public has a fair expectation that this information will be reported accurately. JSC has assured me that this error has been corrected by continuing.
As of April 1, provincial hospitals currently provide care to 193 patients with COVID-19 159 are receiving hospital care and 34 are in intensive care.
These discrepancies in previous reports were a result of how patients receiving intensive care were being enrolled in a growth bed outside an ICU. The above information is accurate and reflects the updated reporting, read a statement in the daily update of Thursdays.
Read more:
Regina children prepare for birthdays amid COVID-19 restrictions again
Health officials said Thursday that there were 199 new cases of total infection in Saskatchewan now at 33,789. The new seven-day average of daily cases increases from 201 on Wednesday to 206.
Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening additional COVID-19 vaccine sites
According to the provincial government, 1,682 disturbance variants (VOCs) have been identified in Saskatchewan and reported in northeast (1), north-central (9), Saskatoon (53), west-west (5), east-center (27), Regina areas (1,348), south-west (1), south-center (129) and south-east (109).
Of the 890 VOCs with confirmed lines identified by complete genome sequencing, 882 are B.1.1.7 and eight are B1.351. The Regina area accounts for 84 percent or 744 of VOC cases of confirmed origin, read the announcement.
Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 1,949 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.
The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 31,404 after another 205 recoveries, provincial health officials said.
According to the press release, 3,982 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. So far, 669,431 tests have been performed in the province.
A total of 200,633 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.
So far 436COVID-19 death-related cases have occurred in Saskatchewan.
Answering your questions COVID-19, 1 April
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities.
Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the coronavirus global news site.
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]