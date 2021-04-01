India faces diplomatic challenges with its neighbors

Welcome to us Foreign policys Short South Asia. Highlights this week: Challenges of the Indias neighborhood can undermine its impact, Cases with covid-19 continue to grow in India and Pakistan, and Washington excludes Islamabad from a global climate summit.

If you would like to receive the South Asia Brief in your mail every Thursday, please sign up here.

The Indigenous Dilemma Dilemma

For India, Pakistan has long posed the biggest challenge between its neighbors and with good reason: The two are bitter rivals and have waged numerous wars. But India now faces headaches all over its neighborhood, from Myanmar to Nepal. Ironically, the recent border ceasefire with Pakistan means that New Delhi’s relationship with Islamabad may not be its main regional concern, at least for now.

India faces immediate diplomatic dilemma in Myanmar, where military junta destroyed deadly force against civilians protesting the February 1 coup. New Delhi has worked closely with the Myanmar military in recent years economic integration and onwards against the uprising along the border. In the long run, India’s engagement with the armed forces aims to build influence in Myanmar and crowd China, its geopolitical rival.

If India condemns the actions of the Myanmar military, it could jeopardize these key interests. But staying calm risks a major reputation blow. So far, New Delhi has largely chosen silence. The government refused to sign for a March declaration with other democracies against violence and its defense is attached to Naypyidaw participated an Armed Forces Day parade the same day. Officials in the border state of Manipur apply an order to evacuate refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar before it happened revoked after a few days.

Del Delhi’s best bet is to use its ties to Myanmar’s military and use quiet diplomacy to suppress it to reduce its result of violence that public condemnation by the United States and others has so far failed to achieve. to reach.

Meanwhile, India’s domestic policies are creating problems in Bangladesh. The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis to Dhaka last week caused deadly protests from the harsh Islamic lines angry at the Indian policies they say discriminate against Muslims. The Bangladeshi government opposes the 2019 law granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries. Dhaka refuses the idea that Hindu and Buddhist minorities are persecuted in Bangladesh, and she concern the law will prompt New Delhi to send thousands of Muslim migrants back to Bangladesh. Immediately after the adoption of the law, three senior Bangladeshi ministers canceled planned trips to India.

In Afghanistan, events are moving in a worrying direction for India as the United States seeks to revive the raging peace process. If successful, it would result in a political solution that gives some power to the Taliban and through enlargement its protector, Pakistan. And if it fails, the war in Afghanistan will intensify, strengthening the Taliban as well. New Delhi is currently a close partner of Kabul. The imminent US withdrawal will further destabilize Afghanistan, hampering India’s ability to project influence there through diplomacy and development assistance.

Elsewhere, a border crisis with Nepal last year there injected voltage in a relationship once rushes in good faith. Pro-Chinese political leadership in Sri Lanka is working to boost its relations with Beijing: The countries’ presidents had a telephone conversation this week, underlining their desire to strengthen cooperation. And India’s relations with China are on ice after a deadly border clash last summer. (New Delhi’s decision to sign the border ceasefire with Pakistan is likely motivated, in part, by the desire to free up more gang width to focus on the threat from China.)

None of this suggests that India’s relations with its neighbors are a blazing fire. There is no serious crisis with any major regional player other than China. Despite tensions, trade ties with many neighbors remain healthy. India is still Nepal main trading partner, and is NEGOTIATED a new trade agreement with Bangladesh. New Delhis vaccine diplomacy campaign has accumulated effusive praise from receiving governments.

But neighborhood problems are nothing to sneeze at. They threaten to undermine the first neighborhood policy, one of Modis’ signature foreign policy initiatives. Tensions have given Chinese AND Pakistani rivals opportunities to increase their influence and diplomacy in the backyard of India. And by slamming him, the impending challenges draw attention from New Delhi from its long-standing quest to play a bigger role on the world stage.

April 5-7: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits India and Pakistan.

April 6-9: US climate envoy John Kerry visits India and Bangladesh.

COVID-19 increases in India and Pakistan. The big spikes in the new coronavirus cases highlighted in the last few weeks edition continue. And these waves are larger than those seen in most other parts of South Asia.

On March 29, India reported nearly 70,000 new cases, the highest figure since October and a big jump from last week. New cases are growing at a faster pace than they were during the peak of the Indian pandemic last summer, though the numbers refused on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Pakistan, the prime ministers have special health advisor warning that the current wave may be worse than Pakistan’s darkest period last summer. This week, the country reported its highest number of new cases since June. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who tested positive on March 20, has recovered, but the president and defense minister now have the virus.

Officials in Pakistan and India continue to blame the huge increase in poor compliance with health protocols and the presence of the particularly contagious variant of the UK. A Pakistani contact shared another possible explanation: The height of the flu season and many people with COVID-19 may believe they have the flu and do not take proper precautions.

State elections are taking place in India. four state elections will take place in India over the coming weeks. Polls opened in Assam and West Bengal on March 27 and elections will begin in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry Indian Union territory on April 6. The results for all these elections will be announced on May 2.

Nearly two years into his second term, Modi remains popular, and the last signs of economic recovery should further strengthen his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws have posed one of Modis’s biggest political challenges, but most of them come from the states of Haryana and Punjab, neither of which holds elections this year. (In his latest column, FPs Salvatore Babones argues that those new laws have not angered farmers as much as some commentators may suggest, though many other analysts think otherwise.)

The most difficult test of BJP could be in West Bengal, home of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjeea Modi’s powerful rival. On March 31, Banerjee published an extraordinary paper addressed to 15 other opposition figures that called for a united and effective fight against BJP attacks on democracy and the Constitution. it warning that BJP intends to establish a one-party authoritarian rule.

Growing gender gap. The World Economic Forum has released 2021 Global Gender Gap Report, which measures the status of women in politics, economics, health and education. The ranking presents a bad picture of South Asia. The report ranks it as the second region with the worst performance in the world, estimating that it will take 195 years to close its gender gap.

Every country in South Asia except Bhutan dropped significantly in the ranking by last year, including India’s drop to 28 points from 112 to 140. As of 2020, every South Asian country except Bangladesh is in the last half of the ranking even though it dropped 15 places, from 50 to 65.

Afghanistan, which did not appear in the 2020 rankings, died last at 156, and Pakistan is not far behind at 153. As bad as the situation is for Afghan women today, it could only get worse if the Taliban win. power through force a political solution after the departure of foreign troops. As Lynne ODonnell reports, the peace process does not bode well for the advancement of women’s rights in the country.









March 26, White House released the names of 40 world leaders invited to attend a virtual global climate summit later this month. The announcement generated some noise but sparked a fire storm of comments in Pakistan because Prime Minister Khan did not receive an invitation. Such anger is guaranteed: Pakistan is listed as one of the 10 most climate sensitive countries in the world.

Lots of Pakistani commentators perceive Khans shortcoming as a intentional rupturewhether to signal Pakistan’s lack of global importance, to force it to cooperate more with the United States, or to punish it for its deepened partnership with China. In reality, Khans’s exclusion is likely to be the result of the close prism that Washington applies to Pakistan, emphasizing security and Afghanistan, not climate change.

The incident underscores a break in dog-US relations: Islamabad wants Washington to use a broader lens in relations, but U.S. intentions are too narrow to do so.

Media freedom is absolute. But with responsible, reasonable restrictions.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of India for Information and Broadcasting, quoted in a New York Times story about New Delhi repression of local media

Mifzal Ahmed, an economist in the Maldives, write IN Edition in connection with the recent legislation establishing a new government body for waste regulation. Poor waste management poses serious environmental risks to the Maldives, and Ahmed argues that the bill must succeed for the country to achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

An editorial for Sri Lanka Every day FT estimates Colombos pandemic dilemma. The country this week received a shipment of Chinas Sinopharm vaccine, even as recommended by a Sri Lankan medical expert board against the use of Chinese vaccines until there is more data on their effectiveness.

Shuprova Tasneem, an editor with Daily Star, DISCUSSES domestic abuse in Bangladesh, where more than 70 percent of married women have experienced intimate partner violence. “As long as women in this country are tortured and even killed by their partners, we can not achieve the gender quality that every democratic nation should aspire to,” she wrote.

This is for this week.