Biden admin praises talks on readmission of US nuclear deal in Iran





We obviously welcome this as a positive step and this precisely because we have been clear for weeks now that we are ready to pursue a return in line with our commitments (nuclear deal) in line with Iran also doing the same , said spokesman Ned Price. It’s a positive step, especially if you move the ball forward in that mutual return of compatibility we’ve been talking about for a few weeks now. Earlier Thursday, the EU said one of its top diplomats, Enrique Mora, would chair the meeting. Participants will discuss the possibility of a possible return of the United States to the (nuclear deal) and how to ensure full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties, he said. President Joe Biden has said the US will return to the deal if Iran returns in accordance with it. So far, Iran has refused to entertain the offer unless the US lifts the sanctions Trump imposed on it. Iran has already rejected an EU proposal for a summit involving the United States. This proposal came in response to a statement by the Biden administration that it would accept an invitation to participate in such talks. The State Department, meanwhile, said it had extended a waiver allowing Iraq to continue to buy energy from Iran without subject to US sanctions. penalties. The waiver was renewed for 120 days, an increase on shorter extensions that had become commonplace during the Trump administration. Price said the extension was granted because of the progress Iraq is making in developing its electricity generation to reduce its reliance on external energy sources. US and Iraqi officials are resuming a strategic dialogue soon that puts energy near the top of priorities, and Washington hopes to eventually allow Iraq to develop its energy self-sufficiency, and we hope to end its support for Iran. said Price. “In the meantime, the renewal of the waiver of sanctions is appropriate until the agreement and the development of the energy sector in Iraq can be fully implemented and implemented,” he said. Price added that the U.S. believed the four-month extension was long enough for Iraq to take meaningful action to boost energy self-sufficiency and reduce its dependence on expensive Iranian energy. The Trump administration had only reluctantly approved such extensions because they ran counter to its campaign of maximum pressure on Iran. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had given up but reduced their length to push Iraq to secede from Iranian energy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

