Netanyahu’s call to Saar, Bennett is Ra’am’s cover





Much of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his public statement Wednesday, his first since the March 23 election, was true. The right-wing bloc, along with the ultra-Orthodox parties, has indeed won the majority of Knesset seats with its 65 seats. The problem is that the national vote last week had nothing to do with the battle between the Right and the Left, but rather between the pro and anti-Netanyahu camps. 5 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters) And if you look at the situation this way, then Netanyahu is at a disadvantage because his bloc actually has only 52 seats. No bloc, however, has enough seats to form a government because of the shaky parties that have emerged as creators – mainly Naftali Bennett’s Yamina and Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am Whether Israel will see a new government being formed now depends solely on Bennett and Ra’am, neither of whom has ruled out membership in a Netanyahu-led coalition. Netanyahu has not only made himself persona non grata between Israel’s left wing, but also among his former allies turned enemies and some right-wing voters. 5 Netanyahu during a press conference Wednesday evening (Photo: Contact) During a news conference Wednesday night, Netanyahu called on his rivals to join him in addressing the Iranian nuclear threat, an empty prayer considering he is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. with enough material to one day make a movie to rule over Israel. At least from a strategic point of view, the Iranian issue is one of Netanyahu’s biggest failures as Israeli leader. Iran has never been stronger, more dangerous and closer to a nuclear bomb than ever. But does that give us a good enough reason to charge him with forming a government? One speculation that Netanyahu decided not to mention at all during his press conference was his acquaintance with the Islamic Ra’am party. 5 Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas (Photo: Elad Gershgon) This is clearly a ploy on his part, trying to put himself in a position where he can say, “Look, I tried to form a right-wing government, but it did not materialize. Go back to a party Arab, and not just any party, but an Islamic one “. Usually politically smart Netanyahu scored an own goal doing so. First, he has given legitimacy to his opponents to form a coalition with the support of Arab parties. Second, and unwilling to do so, he strengthened the political power of the Arab citizens of Israel. They are no longer untouchable. 5 New Hope Chair Gideon Saar (Photo: AFP) The prayer from Netanyahu to Bennett and New Hope leader Gideon Saar also clarifies the magnitude of the situation in which he has found himself. He was the one who mistreated them, turned them into opponents and in doing so, excluded them from any coalition or government he could try to form. He knows both are key leaders of Israel’s right wing, but as always, he cares only for his own benefit. Netanyahu’s excessive contempt for Saar and Bennett looks set to cost them dearly. This kind of petty behavior has many names, “political genius” is certainly not one of them. 5 Yamina chief Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid (Photo: EPA) At the end of the day, Bennett may make the mistake of returning to Netanyahu’s embrace, and perhaps Abbas will join him. But what will be the value of this close coalition? Only one thing is clear that it will not be good for Israel. There is a greater common denominator between Bennett, Saar, Yair Atid’s Yair Lapid and Blue & White’s Benny Gantz than between Ra’am and the extremist Zionist Fionary Party, led by Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. This is not a left or right issue. It is about fulfilling the will of the voter, who very clearly voted to remove Netanyahu.







