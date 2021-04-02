Best day at work in 25 years, says officer who discovered three-year-old missing in Ontario

OPP soldier Scott McNames bears three-year-old Jude Walter Leyton, who disappeared from his family near Verona, Ont., On April 1, 2021. handbook

On his 53rd birthday, Constable Scott McNames had dinner and cake with his three children before heading around sunset to look for another missing boy from the families.

His children understood the absence. Their father had been a member of the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team in Lanark County for 19 years. Searching and rescuing was a good part of the job.

The family of three-year-old Jude Leyton reported that he had disappeared around noon that Sunday, March 28th. He had left a fishing cabin on Lake Folsom, 37 miles north of Kingston.

The story goes down the ad

The first request for the emergency response team came at 2 p.m.

The missing three-year-old was found safe near Kingston, Ont., A few days after his disappearance

Soldier McNames was off duty and said in an interview that he hoped his colleagues would find the boy in broad daylight. Three-year-olds roam, but are rarely far away. He knew this from experience. At age 3, new worlds open up. Trees need to be climbed. The doors must be opened. Forests need to be explored.

As the daylight faded, he knew the search was hitting an urgent stage. He arrived on stage and took over as one of the search managers that night, sending the others to a predetermined model.

The search area stretched in all directions through lakes, swamps, beaver dams and translucent rocks. OPP consulted with statistics to inform their research model. A three-year-old boy would cover a maximum of 1.2 kilometers, he told them. But many of the 50 OPP officers and 50 volunteers stepping through the woods thought the distance would be a stretch for such a small boy in such a harsh place. They initially focused on a 300-meter radius.

Its a beautiful but difficult place to maneuver, especially with the cold and wet weather we have had, said Constitution Curtis Dick. It was difficult for researchers.

The temperature dropped to the freezing mark. Jude was wearing a wool sweater with a blue winter jacket and rain boots. As night fell, the mood among the seekers returned.

The more time passes, especially nights, the chances of finding someone in good shape fall sharply, Constable McNames said.

The story goes down the ad

He went home Monday morning, returning a few hours later, this time joining ground search teams.

At the time, OPP had brought in two helicopters and a diving team. Monday ended without a trace of Judas. So did Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Day 4 of the search, Constable McNames was placed on a team with three other members of the emergency response team who are also fathers: Mike Ball, Greg Verney and Peter Wrigglesworth. Their task was to push the search radius a full kilometer east. Soldier McNames took the back, tying the colored bar to the tree to mark the completed search areas.

It was a tedious job, especially since many researchers assumed until then that the diving team would be the one to bring the search to a sad conclusion.

We were not finding any clues or anything in the blackberry, Constable McNames said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., his eyes took on a hint of contrast in the woods while he was tying some ribbons on a branch.

The story goes down the ad

Up in front of me and to the right, I saw something blue, he said.

He called in Constable Verney. Both men ran towards the stain of color. There, they saw a child among several herbs, lying on his stomach.

Verney approached him first and his eyes were closed, Constable McNames said. And then he raised his head and raised his eyes.

Constable Verney made a shocking call. After four days and three nights, they were astonished to find Judas, and equally astonished when they found him in good condition, except for some dehydration.

Hello Jude, they were here to help you and would take you to your mom and dad, the officer recalls telling the boy.

They gave him water and wrapped him in warmer clothes. His jacket, pants, and boots were wet, but the wool sweater was warm to the touch.

The story goes down the ad

One of the officers sent the news to the radio.

We have located the male, hes 10-4, he said.

Hes alive? the answer came.

10-4 Hes with all his outfits. They were warming it up. Po pi. He does not appear to be injured. We would find a trail and walk it again.

With that, Constable McNames lifted the ball to Jude and led it a mile toward the command post in the cockpit.

Two hundred yards out, Judas’ parents came running toward them.

The story goes down the ad

That was fine, said Constable McNames, careful not to betray a family private moment. Best day at work in 25 years.

Paramedics took the family, who requested privacy, to Kingston Health Center. The judges’ mother, poet Katherine Leyton, wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon with gratitude.

We can not begin to express how we feel we have our incredible, resilient Jewish son back safe in our arms, she wrote. Our entire extended family is beyond the joy behind what was arguably the worst experience of our lives. Jude came back to us because of the unwavering dedication and perseverance of the search and rescue teams of the OPPs, the underwater and air crews and the tireless efforts of the community volunteer searchers, firefighters and paramedics.

Back at work, Constable McNames was still great from the boys trip. How he got back there so much, I never know, he said. Four days and three nights there, that’s a long time there for a little boy.

Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.