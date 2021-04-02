CP Railways recognizes Moaw Jaw as the 2020 Terminal





‘Moose Jaw is a critical handrail at the helm of the CP network, as they were the connection to our US network, as our main lines east and west’

Canadian Pacific Railways (CP) has recognized Moose Jaw as its 2020 terminal, which is the first time the terminal has won since the start of pricing in 2014. “Truly it’s really an honor for the people and employees of Moose Jaw to be recognized for the tireless work they have done during 2020,” said John Bell, general manager, southern Prairie region. “Moose Jaw is a critical handrail on the CP network wheel, as we are the link to our US network, as our main east and west lines for the trans-mountain business, and also the northern part of our network – potassium mining. of northern Saskatchewan beyond Esterhazy as well. ” Employees here play a critical role in the smooth running of the company because if the Moose Jaw terminal is working well, the entire shoreline network is also doing well, Bell continued. “Every terminal in CP këtë wants this award and wants its prestige. Sought it’s required, everyone works hard to get this every year, so it’s by no means an easy achievement to earn, “he added,” and the people of Moose Jaw deserve it – the people who work here – (because) they grind it in 2020 through the pandemic … ” Employees at the Moose Jaw terminal gathered near their office on Manitoba Road on March 31 for a small ceremony to celebrate the arrival. It is not easy to win this award as it has more to do with team effort than any individual, Bell said. Everyone came together even if they worked in different areas, regardless of whether he was fixing the locomotives to ensure that the railway lines are safe to change cars on time. Bell explained that it did not only matter what the terminal did in 2020, but how it did it. Safety is the number one focus of business, he stressed, so it makes no sense to take on more responsibilities, loads or tasks if they lead to more incidents. In 2020, the Moose Jaw terminal: Reduced injuries and frequency of train-related accidents by 35 percent

He was punctual 99 percent of the time

Increased the number of cars handled at the terminal by 22 percent “We have an excellent safety committee at Moose Jaw that has taken time to look back, look at what we do, how we can do it better (and) what we can do differently just to improve our employees … “, added Bell. “They are all from the ground up to the executive level playing a role in the success of each terminal.” There are approximately 500 people working at CP’s Moose Jaw terminal.







