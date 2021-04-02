



The Biden administration welcomed what it called a positive step, signaling a possible breakthrough in the months-long stalemate between the United States and Iran over the conditions for a U.S. return to the deal. “We have been clear for weeks now that we are ready to pursue a return in line with our JCPOA commitments, in line with Iran, which is also doing the same,” State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters. The agreement is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. We considered the announcement of the Europeans today as a positive step, especially if it moves the ball forward, he said. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal, which he consistently criticized as a bad deal. He re-imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran that had been lifted as part of the deal and added more than a thousand new measures. In response, Iran eventually began enriching uranium to levels that the deal had halted. The United States accused, and Iran denied, that their goal was to build a nuclear weapon. President Biden campaigned on a promise to rejoin the deal, saying it had successfully tightened Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The administration now estimates that the time of Irans’ explosion’s amount of time needed to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear device has been reduced from more than a year, under the agreement, to just a few months. But efforts earlier this year to negotiate a U.S. return to the deal were repeatedly shaken as the United States and Iran each insisted on taking the first steps. The administration said it would lift sanctions imposed by Trump if Iran returned in line with uranium enrichment borders and full international monitoring. Iran, noting that it was the United States that left the deal, said it would return to the terms of the deal once sanctions were lifted. The Iranians have also said they had no interest in the subsequent talks proposed by Biden about the Irans ballistic missile program, representation wars in the region and alleged sponsorship of terrorism. Both the United States and Iran must deal with domestic political pressures for and against the agreement. Iran is preparing for the June elections, which will focus on a large part of the nuclear deal. Since then, the administration has made it clear that it would take part in indirect talks, through Europeans. Britain, France and Germany, which maintain embassies in Tehran, have served as channels as the two sides have proposed successive, simultaneous steps to bring them into mutual agreement. Working closely with ours [European] partners, as well as Moscow and Beijing, we are determined to find a diplomatic solution that allows Iran to resume compliance with its nuclear commitments and the United States to return to the agreement as soon as possible. We are engaged in ongoing discussions with Washington and Tehran in this regard, said on Thursday the spokesman of the French Foreign Ministry Agnes von der Muhll.

