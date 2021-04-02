Cut, uncut rates: Should you invest in small savings?

Within 24 hours of notification ia sharp cut of 40-110 base points at interest rates for various small savings schemes, government withdrew her order on Thursday. However, many think the return could be temporary and the tariffs announced on Wednesday are an indication of where they are headed. Investors should consider the direction in which interest rates on small savings schemes and bank deposits have moved and, accordingly, receive a long-term call.

What did the government announce and what changed?

In Wednesday’s announcement, interest rates fell from 7.1% to 6.4% in the public providence fund (PPF), from 6.8% to 5.9% in the National Savings Certificate (NSC), from 7.6% to 6.9% in the scheme. child savings daughter Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and from 4% to 3.5% in small savings schemes, for the first quarter of 2021-22.

Small savings rates are linked to the yield on government bonds, which have fallen over the past year as the Reserve Bank of India cut rates to support the economy.

The return came within 24 hours. Minister of Finance Sitharaman wrote on Twitter: The interest rates of the small savings schemes of the Government of India (Government of India) will continue to be at the rates that existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, i.e., the rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by supervision will be withdrawn.

How should he read this?

Bankers say that while the government may have pushed down rates for now, the logs are on the wall. At a time when mortgage rates are below 7%, you can not expect fixed interest rates of around 7-8% on small savings instruments, said a banker who did not want to be named.

Many think the government could announce the reduced rates again, either over the next two months with retrospective effect from April 1, 2021, or in the next quarter starting July 1.

Economists also say that since the central government uses the small savings fund to finance its deficit and is seeking to reduce the cost of deficit financing, it will require a reduction in small savings rates and this could happen for the next quarter. .

While a reduction in rates will mean that the government wants people to spend and boost the economy, this would lead to further rationalization of fixed deposit rates by banks, and further reduce returns. A lower rate would mean a negative real rate of return on most debt instruments as inflation moves around 5%.

Do you need to invest in small savings instruments while the rates are higher?

Financial advisers say there is not much that can be done as the government is expected to announce the cuts over the next few months. The best an investor can do is invest in a small high interest rate savings instrument that has a quarterly mixing frequency as in that case he / she will earn a higher rate for at least this quarter, provided the government does not announce the revised rates in May with retrospective effect from 1 April, said Surya Bhatia, founder, Asset Managers.

For the instruments for which the interest rate is compounded each year, there are not many investors who can do it now. Even if the government announces a rate review after a quarter, the levels of such instruments will most likely be effective from April 1, 2021.

What should be your debt investment strategy now?

Since interest rates are likely to remain low for some time, there is a feeling that one should not invest in debt schemes for a long time. One should not invest in long term schemes and should invest for 2-3 years. Once productivity increases, one can seek funding or longer-term schemes, Bhatia said.

Fund managers say debt investors can seek short-term funds and actively administered funds. A fund manager who did not want to be named said that repo rates have dropped from 5.15% to 4% since December 31, 2019, the yield on corporate bonds rated by the 3-year AAA (CB) has dropped from 6.8% in approx. 5.2%, which means that there has been a significant transmission in high quality papers. However, in the same period, while the yield of 3-year-old CB rated AA increased from 7.85% to 7.96%, the yield of 3-year-old CB with A decreased from 9.47% to 9.21%.

Investors can turn to active-term management strategies and look at medium-term funds and dynamic-term bond funds for better debt portfolio returns, a fund manager said.

However, as investment in debt has become unattractive due to low interest rates on fixed deposits and other instruments as well, experts say their capital looks even more attractive as the benefit of long-term composition will only widen the gap.

If you invest in a capital scheme for the next five years and generate even a modest premium on a debt investment, it will generate a significantly higher return due to mixing and being more tax efficient.

How are rates set and how does lowering them help the government?

Interest rates on small savings schemes are restored on a quarterly basis, in line with the movement of standard government bonds with similar maturities.

The performance of a 10-year government security, for example, has dropped from about 6.8% in April 2020 to about 6.1% now. For the past year, yields on reference government bonds have ranged between 5.7% and 6.2%. This gives the government the freedom to lower the rates of small savings schemes in the future. While lowering interest rates will help the government reduce interest costs, this would hurt investors, especially senior citizens and the middle class. Small savings have emerged as a major source of government deficit financing, especially as the pandemic led to an increase in the government deficit, requiring more borrowing. In the Revised Estimates 2020-21, the government estimated that it would raise Rs 4.8 billion through small savings, versus budget estimates of $ 2.4 billion. In 2021-22, small savings loans are fixed at Rs 3.91 Cro. Lower rates on a higher central government debt base help keep borrowing costs under control.

How has inflation moved and are banks lowering lending rates in line with deposit cuts?

The latest retail inflation data showed that the headline number rose to a three-month high of 5.03% in February from a 16-month low of 4.06% in January. In light of this, some of the small savings products may not give much in terms of real interest rates. Wednesday’s announcement came amid a similar drop in overall deposit rates from commercial banks.

During March 2020 to February 2021, medium-term deposit rates fell by 144 basis points, according to the latest RBI data. The weighted average lending rate for fresh rupee loans sanctioned by planned commercial banks has shown a decline of 112 basis points since March 2020. The decline in deposit rates has, however, been faster compared to rates of borrowing. The RBI noted that the adjustment in deposit rates accelerated after Covid-19 due to the persistent liquidity of the surplus amid weak credit demand.

During the same period, the average one-year marginal cost of the fund-based borrowing rate (MCLR) eased cumulatively by 94 bps, showing a decrease in the total cost of funds.