A year in the pandemic, Canadians feel just as productive working from home: StatsCan – Winnipeg report

A little over a year into a global pandemic, Canadians who brought their table to the dining room table say they are just as productive.

Approximately one-third of respondents said they are even more productive working from home.

It’s a statistic that resonates with Larysa Musick.

The marketing assistant for Botanical PaperWorks said she was not sure what would happen in the future when everyone was suddenly sent home last year, but support from her employer made the transition smooth.

“My team was really, simply (said), ‘Do the best job you can, stay positive,’ and it actually boosted my creativity,” Musick said.

Her office is now a small desk on the second floor in her family home, but the freedom to use the space around the house allows her to do her job more honestly.

“I have started using props around the house,” she said. “There is a lot more space. I am not coordinating with team members to book the meeting room. ”

Being in a creative position, working from home has allowed Musick to generate ideas different from how he would work in an office.

“The nature of creativity is so sensitive and responds to the environment where you are, so I create it wherever I am,” Musick said.

The ability to change her environment, whether on a walk or working part-time from home, is something Musick wants to bring back to her workplace, and something human resource consultants Tory McNally think is completely possible.

“I think employers are becoming more relaxed with their work schedule,” McNally said. “When they had no choice but to let their employees go home … their fear really did not happen.”

However, McNally notes that there may be a link between the amount of productivity and the fear of losing a job at the onset of the pandemic.

“People were scared. “You look to the left and you look to the right and people were being fired, and that is a motivator to get into your chair and put your hands on the keyboard,” said the HR expert.

There is still a small number of respondents who claimed that they are doing less work than usual in their workplace.

A group of just 10 percent, McNally said those employees should not be thought of as lazy.

“There are schools that are closed and there are children that are at home and I think that is part of that 10 percent,” McNally said.

Overall, the ability to get up from our workspace whether it be a cabin room or kitchen table is what McNally thinks is giving employees the opportunity to not only do more work, but do it better.

“If someone is taking that time to weave into the neighborhood and the thought storm in his head, it should be better for mental health, but it should also be better for idea creation,” McNally said.

However, one aspect of the office will be missed by many until things return to normal: collaboration.

Whether it’s in a lunch room jumping ideas from each other, or in Musick’s case, sticking his head in your co-workers ’door and breaking a joke, it’s communication that isn’t really the same.

“It just provides a little convenience during the work day and that human connection, I think is very important,” Musick said.

As of February 2021, 3.1 million Canadians have temporarily worked from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.











