Representatives from UN, Turkey, Qatar, US discuss agenda for Istanbul summit on Afghan peace

Doha [Qatar], April 2, (ANI): Representatives from the UN, Turkey, Qatar and the US met with the Afghanistan peace negotiating team in Doha and discussed the agenda of the Istanbul conference on Afghan peace.

A member of the peace negotiating team representing Afghanistan in talks with the Taliban said, “The meeting was intended to gather views on the agenda of the next meeting in Turkey,” as reported by Tolo News.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Taliban have said the US continues to push for a three-month extension of the May 1 deadline for US forces to leave Afghanistan.

“Representatives from the US, Turkey, Qatar and the UN are in Doha – they have started their discussions with both sides of the negotiations on the mode and agenda of the talks in Turkey,” Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a member of the republic negotiating team, told Tolo news.

Earlier this week, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with senior Taliban leaders, including Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, to discuss the terms of the U.S. peace deal. Taliban, including the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

“Now that the US is ready to stay here, this is something that is supported by those who want to create obstacles in the way of peace,” said Abdul Salam Zaeef, the former Taliban ambassador to Islamabad.

While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said the Turkey conference will be held in the coming weeks, the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) has expressed concerns about the existence of numerous plans expected to be discussed at the conference in Turkey. . “Different factions in Afghanistan have expressed their views and perspectives on the plans, a commission led by Qanooni is working to unify these plans, we hope to attend the Turkey conference with a unified stance,” Mujiburrahman said. Rahimi, HCNR Media Advisor

Afghan politicians believe the Turkey conference can provide a good platform for accelerating the Afghan peace process, Tolo news reported.

They say failure in Turkey will lead to failure in Doha.

“We hope that this conference will help us form a solution so that the two warring factions can move forward with their discussions in a more serious way and reach a solution,” said Zabihullah Mojadadei, head of Jabha- e-Milli Party Nejat.

One of the main agenda of the talks at the Turkish conference will be the peace plan proposed by the US

The Afghan government is grateful to Qatar for fostering a neutral environment in its talks with the Taliban in Doha and hopes it will continue to play a positive role in the peace process, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They have already been so generous and supportive in providing neutral space, the venue, not interfering nor doing anything to oppress any party, but more to facilitate a neutral environment. Their role is to be positive. We would like to see them continue that positive supportive neutral role in this process, "said Nader Nadery. (ANI)







