Seniors in Fort will screen the movie ‘News of the World’ | Around the city

The film News of the World will be screened at Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6, at 12:30 p.m. daily. Reservations must be made to attend.
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Jefferson Captain Kyle Kidd crosses trails with a 10-year-old girl taken from the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to accompany the child beyond the harsh and unforgivable fields of Texas.
However, the long journey soon turns into a struggle for survival as travel companions face danger at every human and natural step. This 2020 movie stars Tom Hanks and is rated as PG-13.
Sign up to play a fun trifle round on Wednesday, April 7, at 12:30 pm with visual cues on the big screen of the malls in the entertainment room. Up to 20 participants can be accommodated in this version just for the fun of the little things. There will be cookies and prizes at the door to be given.
There are no winners based on the answers. Door prices will be given randomly. Players will keep their answers and correct them at the end of the session. This thing will be played individually and not in teams.
Aging mastery course
Sign up now to participate in the Aging Crafts Program series personally held at the senior center through Zoom (no need to worry about computer technical stuff!).
The center will offer this new session starting April 27 through May 25. Join us for a series of free, personal, personal classes, lively discussions and the opportunity to share your knowledge with others. This free program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities.
Topics covered will include: Creativity and Learning, Relationships and Community, Finance and Future Planning, Health and Welfare, Gratitude and Mind, and Legacy and Purpose. Some basic information will be gathered, then the initial aging and mastery kit will be sent to the persons.
The kit includes the Master of Aging game book, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center, and the South Central Health Education Center.
Bowling club
Results from Wii Bowling games included for series over 650. March 29 results: Glorine Christensen 785 (289, 207, 289), Dale Zilisch 721 (239, 235, 247), Lori Gaber 664 (184, 226, 254), Mary Zilisch 623, Terry Bowes 608, Cora Wahl 581, Kathy Heffron 580, Rose Baker 579, Marlene Dianich 574, Tim Baker 566.
Brother Bash appointed April 24th
The Senior Citizens Board will be its first host this year on April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until the austerity measures end. It will be just a passing event.
