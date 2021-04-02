Meridian Group International (MGI) announces the appointment of Juan Pablo Reyes as its new Chief Financial Officer





DEERFIELD, Ill., April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Meridian Group International, a leading global information technology company and equipment rental company, announced the appointment of Juan Pablo Reyes (JP) as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. “I’m excited that JP joins our executive leadership team. JP brings a proven track record of leading high – performance teams. With his in – depth, strategic enterprise financial planning expertise, coupled with business acumen, it will prove to be a critical addition to help expand Meridian ‘s global market position, “he said. Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International. JP brings to Meridian Group International over 30 years of experience and leadership in technology, financial services and private equity. JP also brings an impressive record of cross-functional leadership teams to create process-driven, scalable, growth-focused businesses. JP will manage the financial, accounting, treasury, credit risk and tax functions of the company, as well as provide strategic and data-driven leadership to support Meridian’s strategic goals. It will focus on meridian strategy, investment and execution of overall financial objectives by helping to establish global strategic direction as well as metric-based objectives for meeting the short-term and long-term goals for the company. “I’m happy to join the management team at Meridian Group International and help the company achieve its long – term strategic and growth objectives. Meridian has an impressive history of delivering value – added solutions to its customers. “It allows them to use technology and financial solutions to meet their business objectives. It is an interesting time to join Meridian as it continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in technology solutions,” said JP. About Meridian Group International

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology company and equipment rental company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results to its customers by unlocking the promise of technology. Meridian combines in-depth global business process and technical expertise with the world’s leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that drive better business results. From defining ideas and requirements, to planning, implementing, managing and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology and finance challenges. CONTACT Scott Schrader, VP, Marketing & Communication at 312-488-9715 for questions. BURIMI Meridian Group International

