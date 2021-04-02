Multiplex, Retail Associations Urge Maharashtra Government to Avoid Blocking, Retail News, ET Retail

The film, retail and purchasing industries will not be able to withstand another stalemate, industry associations said on Thursday, urging Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray not to impose a stalemate in Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), the Retail Association of India (RAI) and the Indian Shopping Mall Association said they were following all government security protocols, but a deadlock would hit the business, which was in the process of recovery. .

Maharashtra, whose capital Mumbai is home to Indian cinema, on Wednesday reported up to 39,544 new cases of coronavirus, its second-highest one-day increase in the number of infections since the pandemic began, a health official said. .

With this, the cumulative state load was raised to 28,12,980.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said people should be prepared for strict measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 and that imposing a blockade is the last option for the state government.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures and president of MAI, said the film industry has mentally agreed with the fact that they will have to “coexist with the virus for some time”.

“There is a deja vu sensor for sure because we all have painful memories of the blockage,” he told the PTI in an interview, stressing the need for stricter enforcement of safety protocols and faster vaccination of people.

Gianchandani said businesses should be allowed to operate because that is the only way to rely.

“If we can not function, the whole cycle stops and then we can not hold ourselves. So, if at all, they are thinking of a second block, we will urge them to reconsider their decision and take much more long-term and pragmatic approaches.

“Businesses, the economy and the virus must coexist. You can not manage and contain one at the cost of the other. It is no longer either one or the situation. It must be a situation” and “, he added.

Some movies like “Haathi Mere Saathi” (Hindi version), “Bunty Aur Babli 2” and “Chehre” that were to be shown in March and April have been pulled by the creators from the calendar due to uncertainty in the midst of the pandemic.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, told PTI that the blockage would be a non-analytical and bitter reaction to the knee.

“Because it means we have given up hope that we can control the situation, that in the last year, we have not learned anything new. So this is a really volatile situation and who can survive.

“If retail does not get money, then suppliers do not get money and if suppliers do not get money, then factories can not operate. And if factories do not operate, then it has a general effect on the whole system. The government does not charge taxes. and employment will also decrease, “Rajagopalan said.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman and board director of the India Shopping Malls Association, said the industry is already suffering due to previous government decisions such as mandatory testing for the mall and reduced time.

“We’re just recovering. We’ve achieved almost 60 per cent of the damage and 90 per cent of sales on Mars, but then it started going downhill after the announcement came to control the people coming to the center and that they should have a RT PCR negative report … Then came the second news of the time reduction, so this was all bad news.

“Let’s hope this does not happen because we will not be able to get another blockade. Another closure will be discriminatory only for shopping malls, theaters and F&B,” Kumar told PTI.

According to SCAI, they care for only one percent of the population and follow strict security protocols with malls ensuring they have no more than one person per square foot.

“If you look at the number of people in the mall, it is very limited. They are being monitored and you can not get a safer place than the mall where everything is checked, monitored, reviewed and audited. You can not have that in “Markets, train stations, airports or any other crowded place. In case any action is taken, the first victim is the shopping mall, theaters and the F&B,” Kumar claimed.

Despite the growing incidence of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, setting alarm bells in the business community, Gianchandani is cautiously optimistic about the future, provided theaters are allowed to operate in Maharastra, a crucial state for business.

“I’m sure because at this point, there is no change of dates as we speak. ‘Sooryavanshi’ will come on April 30 and ‘Radhe’ is scheduled for May 12 or 13, depending on Eid. So as we speak, these movies are releasing on the dates they have announced, but at the same time, cases continue to deteriorate, there would be concerns.

“But first, I remain optimistic. I think government machinery and district administrations are doing everything possible to contain the tip in cases. And my understanding is that they will be able to show results fairly quickly. So that we remain quite optimistic that these films will be released in time, “Gianchandani noted.

Unlike other countries where businesses were subsidized for wages, soft loans and other such initiatives, businesses in India were left to defend themselves, which he said was understandable given India’s resource crises, but the cycle of recovery should not be stopped.