72 Washington students achieve key results in Cambridge international exams

SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Seventy – two students from Washington have received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of Cambridge University, to recognize their outstanding exam performance. The Cambridge Scholar Awards celebrate students who have shown exemplary achievement in the Cambridge International Exams, which are taken by students in over 160 countries around the world.

Cambridge International puts students at the center of their educational programs. Students studying Cambridge programs, including those that usually do not have the chance to receive advanced state programs, develop the higher level thinking skills necessary for success in higher education. These include problem solving, critical thinking, independent research and collaboration. IN Washington, the Cambridge International program is offered at four high schools in Bethel, Federal Way, Morton, and Lake Washington School Districts. There are three extras Cambridge school (one secondary and 2 primary) in Washington.

Washington students performed really well lately June 2020 Cambridge exams. They received 9% of the highest grades given to students taking the Cambridge Advanced (One Level) exams in specific U.S. subjects, their performance was even stronger: WA students earned 60% of the highest grades top US data on Chemistry, 25% in Biology, 17% in Mathematics and 17% in Global Perspectives and Research. William Pickernell, a Cambridge Scholars Award recipient and senior at Bethel High School said “The Cambridge the program teaches at a depth that general education does not. He really focuses on understanding the material. “

In addition to demonstrating their hard work, knowledge and skills, these exam results are important to students because they can offer opportunities to earn college credits and scholarships. Just last year, earning credit for them Cambridge exams, students and parents saved over $ 3 million in college education for WA higher education institutions.

“Congratulations to each of our students, the high academic achievement which gave them recognition from Cambridge International,” said Chris Reykdal, Washington Chief Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the transition to distance learning last spring, you went on and on even better than your peers across the nation, especially in science and math. Good luck on your next step; we are proud for you.”

“We commend all of our Cambridge Students for their outstanding level of achievement this year,” said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. “Our program challenges and engages students at all levels of achievement, and its assessments and support resources are designed to be accessible to all students, so that they can be successful in college and beyond.”

The Cambridge International Program is an integrated curriculum and examination program that emphasizes the value of a broad and balanced study. In addition to gaining an in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students develop a wide range of skills throughout life, equipping them for the future and the challenges they will face in a rapidly changing world … Curriculum is designed to develop students who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and intellectually and socially engaged.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Over the past decade, the number of American students studying Cambridge programs have grown at an annual rate of 45%. The largest increase has been at the high school level, where the number of schools offering Cambridge International Advanced Exams (AS and A Level) has increased by over 200% since 2011. More than 700 American colleges and universities , including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (with), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and the University of Virginia, now accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement.

