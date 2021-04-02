Detroit Deadline Grosse Pointe Park businessman was an international drug financier, the News project reveals





Detroit News federal law enforcement journalist Robert Snell throws another bomb behind the newspaper wall on Thursday: History of Marty Tibbitts, a well-known and respected Grosse Pointe Park businessman who made a secret living as a financier of an international cocaine smuggling ring.

The home of Marty Tibbitts once belonged to Alto Reed, the living player of Bob Seger (Photo file) Snell and co-author Christine Ferretti present the details of a criminal complaint, six years in the process, which reveals: The case is riddled with secret underwater equipment, dual life and a suspected Metro Detroit connection to an innovative drug ring. The Drug Ring and Tibbitts were developing a submarine created to store cocaine and attach to magnets on the hulls of cargo ships traversing the Atlantic Ocean, according to the DEA. The death of Tibbitts in a fiery plane crash in July 2018 allegedly forced co-conspirators to seek a new financier in Ecuador, Dubai and the UAE and this caused the drug ring to abandon submarine plans. They allegedly fought as investigators seized several large shipments of drugs, including 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden on a banana cargo ship in the Netherlands. The allegations clash with public details about the life of Tibbitts, a private pilot who founded the World Heritage Aviation Museum. He projected a quick profile, posting videos and photos of social media from the cockpit of vintage aircraft and lived in a once-owned mansion owned by Alto Reed, saxophonist for Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band. Tibbitts is not mentioned in the complaint, but references to “Marty,” his hometown, and death correspond to Tibbitts life, and the newspaper has confirmed his identity. The story features a photo of the smuggling magnetic device, called an underwater parasitic drone, capable of being tracked via GPS and detaching from the ship before it arrives at port to await towing offshore. The aforementioned residence hit the market in November, at a price of $ 6.4 million. Tibbitts widow, Belinda, could not be reached for comment. (Absolutely worth buying Friday letter, or a digital subscription.)







