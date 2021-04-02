



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The weather can be particularly volatile here in Appalachia in the spring. One day warm and sunny, the next day snowy and cold. Indeed is truly a weather paradise that predicts this time of year. The case at the point where the heat of March is about to deliver a serious punishment while two harshly cold nights write a possible / potential punishment for growing trees in the early season. On Thursday the sporadic snowstorm pattern looked quite organized on the Doppler radar, but managed to agitate spring weather fans. The clouds that produced the snow could barely rise over 5,000 feet making the snow more novelty than the pressing issue, a kind of Mother Nature April Fools joke. Late at night Snowshoe had 1.5 fresh snow bringing the seasonal total to 91. On Good Friday which will dawn with the coldest air we will see until next fall as children answer the school bell wearing heavy coats, gloves and woolen hats. Sunrise temperatures will be deep in the 20s with a wind chill in adolescence. In contrast to Thursday, Friday will feature blue skies and a rapid north breeze as the highs aim but come only shy of 50. Then under cover of darkness another night with temperatures below freezing will keep them fern the soft ones you have left over from the past year in the garage. Saturday begins the Easter weekend and after a cold start the sunny skies will bring the daytime temperatures to 60. Saturday vigil services will calm down quickly for the Hilltop Church Passion game in Boyd County. Easter morning will dawn with a glorious sunrise and temperatures close to 40, then sunlight will drive the heights to reach 65-70. Another chance of rain ask? Yes at the end of next week! Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

