Discrepancy in hospital admission numbers addressed by province

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman addressed a recent discrepancy in COVID-19 hospitalization numbers during a news conference Thursday.

Merriman said he was informed of the discrepancy in the ICU count and data for Regina on Wednesday evening.

This led to inaccurate dashboard reports and daily news announcements. This is not acceptable, the Saskatchewan public expects and deserves accurate public reporting of our COVID and Dr. data. (Saqib) Shahab seeks accurate data to inform his instructions and recommendations to the government. We have come a little bit in that direction, Merriman said.

According to the province, the discrepancies in previous reports were a result of the way patients receiving intensive care were being enrolled in a growth bed outside an ICU.

This morning I met with the CEO of JSC (Scott Livingstone) to express my disappointment and concern about this mistake. To ensure that this is corrected as soon as possible and to ensure that the data will be reported accurately, as a minister I am ultimately responsible for this and I apologize for the error in this reporting, Merriman added.

There were 193 people reported to the hospital on Thursday, which was a big increase compared to 166 reported on Wednesday. In Regina, the number of people listed as receiving hospital care rose from 74 on Wednesday to 78 on Thursday. ICU patients in Regina changed from 15 people on Wednesday to 23 on Thursday.

Merriman said hospitalization numbers, along with modeling, active case numbers and other data points, are part of the decision-making process and important in determining what restrictions they should impose.

Livingston himself acknowledged that the JSC assumes full responsibility for the error. He explained that due to the overload capacity, patients who were in the ICU were temporarily transferred to other wards and were not counted as ICU admissions.

This has been the single biggest contributor, as well as some of the daily reporting errors that we have corrected it and then it will certainly be 100 percent accurate from 8am, Livingstone said.

The time for which the error existed was short, Livingstone said, because Regina only recently entered growth capacity. He explained that this had a major impact on the cases where cases were distributed.

We were counting, for example, someone who was in a medical bed being in an ICU bed, but that would count as a non-ICU bed. But as I said it has been corrected, Livingstone said.

According to the new numbers there are 159 people receiving patient care with two in North Central. Of the 34 individuals now reported to be in intensive care, there are none in North Central.

Care was not affected due to the reporting of these data according to Livingstone.

All patients received the care they needed whether it was ICU or not ICU, whether infectious or non-infectious. Reporting data has no impact on the care these patients have received, he explained.

The JSC also announced Thursday that they will expedite the opening of additional vehicles through mobile clinics in communities around Saskatchewan to distribute vaccines including Prince Albert.

This is as a result of earlier divisions of the AstraZenecas vaccine than expected. Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive approximately 55,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine between April 1 and April 7.

Other communities that will see additional clinics include Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Lloydminster and North Battleford and open to people 55 and older.

All of these new clinics come first, are served for the first time so you can wait for a while, but the lines actually move fast and thanks to the efficiency of our healthcare staff. Of course it’s worth the wait, Merriman said.

These clinics will be open during the long Easter weekend.

The road to the end of this pandemic goes straight through those clinics, so thank you for doing your part to protect yourself and those around you, he explained.

Merriman said the range of vaccines is continuing to increase with almost 80 percent of people 80 and older, nearly 60 percent of people in their 70s and almost a quarter of people in their 60s receiving the dose their first.

In total, our dedicated health care workers have now delivered over 200,000 shots on the side of Saskatchewan residents. Due to the slow pace of our vaccine deliveries to Saskatchewan to begin the vaccine program, it took 89 days from December 15 to March 13 to deliver our first 100,000 shots. It took just 19 days to deliver the next 100,000 hits, Merriman said.

Shahab stressed that this is our second Easter in the pandemic and hopefully the last. He reminded everyone to take care of active disturbance variants (VOCs) active in the province. Ways to care include using virtual worship options, staying close to home, and caring if you go out to do things.

I see that my fellow colleagues, medical health officials, have published similar requests and advised their communities at the local level. Importers It is important for all of us in Saskatchewan to take special care during this long weekend and school break, Shahab said.

Regina continues to see growing numbers of issues and other places of concern include Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan and need to be extra careful during Easter.

But we have also seen how things can change quickly, while the rest of Saskatchewan has a small number of cases we have seen how in some southern communities where within two or three weeks things can return very quickly, he added.

Shahab explained that the broadcast is happening while people are doing everyday things in the workplace and have brief contacts with someone outside the home.

We just have to be very diligent because while COVID did not forgive and would come in whenever given a chance, the variants of concern, especially B 1.1.7, are definitely unforgivable and take advantage of every mistake in our COVID protocols, Shahab said. .

Regina currently has 1,046 active cases with 115 new cases reported Thursday and Moose Jaw and the area has 121 active cases with 12 new cases reported. Shahab advised people for the second consecutive press conference to monitor the map in the provincial panel to see the issue numbers.

About 40 percent of the transmission is asymptomatic, you can be fine and leave your protector and allow one to be exposed and similarly another part of the transmission is at the onset of symptoms, your symptoms are very mild and on time when you realize the transmission of your symptoms may have occurred. That is why we have to be very careful, Shahab said.

Shahab said the vaccine starts protecting people within two or three weeks, so the delay means people should not leave their guards.

You still need to be careful after you are vaccinated, but within two weeks the vaccine can start to protect you. We have seen our hospital admission numbers increase significantly especially in Regina and unfortunately with the variants that a newer Democrat hospital is being hospitalized. The vaccine is protecting long-term care residents 80 and older because they are on that vaccine three weeks later, Shahab said.

It is so critical that we should continue to be vaccinated as soon as it is our turn, he added.

Saskatoon may see an increase in variant cases, but Merriman believes the current measures are quite strong at present.

I would say we have very strong measures in Saskatoon. We have not changed the measures in Saskatoon, Merriman said.