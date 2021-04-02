Taiwan: Train derails north of Hualien, fearing accidental death





The train, traveling to Taitung, derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien causing several carriages to hit the tunnel wall, the fire department said in a statement. At least four people are believed to have died, three people with serious injuries have been taken to hospital and about 20 with minor injuries are waiting to go to hospital, he said. The train was carrying about 350 people and rescue efforts are ongoing, the department said. Between 80 and 100 people have been evacuated from the first four train carriages, while five to eight carriages have been “deformed” and are difficult to reach, she added. “Are they all in a wheelchair?” a woman is heard screaming from inside the tunnel, in images provided by the fire department. The official Central News Agency said a truck that “was not parked properly” was suspected of slipping on the train track. The fire department showed a photograph of what appeared to be the wreckage of the truck lying near a part of the train derailed. Images of the crash scene show the carts inside the tunnel being destroyed and torn apart by the impact, passengers collecting luggage and bags in a tilted cart, by rails and others walking along the tracks littered with rubble. The accident happened at the beginning of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Hospital. The east mountain coast of Taiwan is a popular tourist destination. In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan, in the island’s worst rail disaster in more than three decades. This is a broken story. Updates to follow.

