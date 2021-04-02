Some Puget Sound pharmacies display outdated requirements for COVID-19 vaccines

Health officials and justice advocates are concerned that the highest-risk groups now qualifying for the COVID-19 vaccine are wasting valuable time.

Some pharmacies that provide the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington have booked appointments based on outdated eligibility guidelines. This is about health officials and justice advocates admitting that it is already quite difficult to find an appointment.

Washington opened the acceptance of vaccines for him Phase 1B, Levels 3 and 4 on Wednesday, March 31, which expanded coverage to about two million more people.

However, as of Thursday morning, CVS, Albertsons / Safeway, and Rite-Aid listed incomplete or inaccurate eligibility criteria on their websites to book appointments. Without going through these flawed polls, it is impossible to book an appointment on these websites.

When KING 5 asked, a Washington State Department of Health (DOH) spokesman called the outdated study problematic.

Washington Officer Vaccine Locator Tool collects appointments but then redirects to direct booking providers sites. Many participating private pharmacies are distributing the vaccine under the federal government “Operation Warp Speed” Program.

John Rodriguez, executive director of Washington State Dominican Association, concerned that these barriers may prevent someone from accessing their long-awaited vaccine when an automated tool erroneously indicates that they are not legal. There has been widespread concern about barriers to accessing coveted meetings, be it online literacy, transportation or language.

“These pharmacies are basically doing nothing to break those barriers, but adding more barriers to the ones we already face as a community,” Rodriguez said.

His group has access to a special set of appointments for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and Colored People) communities.) to help improve market equity. However, he worries that others using these commercial booking tools may be left out or delayed when it comes to their place in the queue.

On Thursday, the CVS tool did not include Level 3 and 4 eligibility, which includes those 16 years and older with two or more basic health conditions and anyone over 60 years old. So while someone who meets those criteria is eligible to book their appointment, they will have to enter incorrect information to pass the appointment options.

Officials have stressed the need for people to be honest when booking appointments, as most of the process relies on the honor system to maintain doses for higher risk groups.

Washington recently mixed its Stage Finder tool, specifically to remove vaccination barriers, in an effort to speed up the process.

A CVS spokesman claimed that federal guidelines allow 72 hours to update their sites and said the tool will be updated on Friday.

Albertsons, who owns Safeway and shares the booking tool, does not require a survey like CVS, but had outdated criteria listed until KING 5 contacted them and was updated.

The online tool Rite-Aids does not allow users to enter more than one co-morbidity, although two are required under the current Washington stage guideline. It is difficult to say whether this prevents booking appointments for Rite-Aid, as there do not appear to be any appointments available.

The Costco website link from the Vaccine Locator was placed on a bug page most of the day on Thursday.

These pharmacies operate in states across the country where there is a patchwork of conflicting restrictions and the right to vaccine.

Lisa Stromme Warren, external communications manager for DOH, said the state wants to ensure that access to the vaccine is fair, with no wrong door to get a consistent meeting and messages between providers.

So the expectation of DOH is that all our providers and pharmacy partners have updated information on their online portals as soon as possible, as people from these newly qualified categories start making appointments, she said. .

She said DOH has enforcement tools, but they would not come into play if a pattern of behavior did not emerge. She expected the department not to intervene if the issues continued for a day or more.

Rodriguez said 72 hours is too long for updates to open, as the qualification phase and level changes are announced by the state days and sometimes weeks in advance. And with only 15 days until the doors open for all adults in Washington, a three-day delay in booking can affect the entry of sensitive persons at a time when appointments are already difficult to find.

We know it. And we can do, in our end, all that is needed to make those changes to inform and educate our communities, he said. We should not wait for the date, and even after it. Our eligibility criteria are open. Then not updating a page is creating or holding a barrier.