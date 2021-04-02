Myanmar still plunged into violence 2 months after military coup

In Yangon, the country’s largest city, a group of young people gathered shortly after sunrise on Thursday to sing songs in honor of the more than 500 protesters killed so far. They then marched through the streets chanting slogans calling for the fall of the junta, the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy.

Protests were also held in Mandalay and elsewhere.

Demonstrations followed a night of violence including police raids and several fires. In Yangon, several retail stores wholly or partly owned by Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd., an army investment arm, were set on fire. The shops are also the target of a boycott by the protest movement.

The crisis in the Southeast Asian country has escalated sharply over the past week, both in the number of protesters killed and military airstrikes against the ethnic Karen minority guerrilla forces in their homeland along the border with Thailand. The UN special envoy to Myanmar warned that the country faces the possibility of a civil war, a strong upheaval for the country that had slowly progressed towards greater democracy after decades of brutal military rule.

In areas controlled by Karen, more than a dozen civilians have been killed since Saturday and more than 20,000 have been displaced, according to Free Burma Rangers, an aid agency operating in the area.

The UN Office for Human Rights in Southeast Asia called on countries in the region on Thursday to protect all people fleeing violence and persecution in the country and to ensure that undocumented refugees and migrants are not forcibly returned. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters in New York

The UN Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters. The press release was unanimous, but weaker than a draft that would have expressed its willingness to consider further steps, which could include sanctions. China and Russia, both permanent members of the Council and two arms suppliers to the Myanmar military, have generally opposed the sanctions.

In addition to the deaths reported by the aid agency, an airstrike on a gold mine in guerrilla territory Karen on Tuesday killed 11 other people, according to a local news media and an education worker in contact with locals.

Saw Kholo Htoo, deputy director of the Karen Teachers Working Group, said residents told him five people were killed in the mine and six others in a nearby village. The Weekly Journal also reported the attack.

Our soldiers know how to escape, but the airstrike killed civilians, said Saw Thamein Tun, a member of the executive committee of the Karen National Union, the main political body representing the Karen minority.

About 3,000 Karen villagers have fled to Thailand in recent days, but many have returned under unclear circumstances. Thai authorities said they returned voluntarily after a short stay, but aid groups say they are unsafe and many remain hidden in the jungle and caves on the Myanmar side of the border.

An opposition group made up of elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take the oath of office on February 1 has issued an interim statute to replace the 2008 Myanmar constitution. Proposing greater autonomy for ethnic minorities could move the groups assist allies of ethnic armed militias active in border areas with the mass protest movement deployed in towns and cities.

On Thursday, demonstrators in some areas burned copies of the 2008 constitution to celebrate the move by the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee, the country’s legislature, which calls itself the legitimate government.

In Mandalay, protesters burned cheeks under the watchful eye of Buddhist monks who gave their support with the three-fingered salute adopted by the resistance.

The 2008 constitution secured military dominance by reserving enough seats in the legislature to block any changes to the statute and retaining control of key government ministries.

In search of an alliance with armed groups of ethnic minorities, the ousted lawmakers hope to form a joint army as a counterweight to the government’s armed forces.

More than a dozen ethnic minority groups have demanded greater autonomy from the central government for decades, sometimes through armed struggle. Even in times of peace, relations have been tense and fragile ceasefires.

Some of the main groups including Kachin, Karen and Rakhine Arakan Army have denounced the coup and said they will protect the protesters in their territories.

Missing leader Suu Kyi, already charged with four minor offenses, is facing an additional breach of the Myanmar-era Colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison, said one of her lawyers , Khin Maung Zaw.

He said Suu Kyi and Australian economist Sean Turnell, who served as her adviser and was also arrested on the day of the coup, were formally indicted on March 25 in a Yangon court. He gave no further details.

Junta has announced that it is also investigating Suu Kyi for alleged corruption and has presented video evidence on state television of a business tycoon and another politician accusing him of accepting large sums of cash and gold. Her supporters dismiss the allegations as politically motivated and aim to prevent her from returning to politics.

A hearing that Suu Kyi attended with video was held Thursday in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw, to discuss her legal representation.