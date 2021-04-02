Cases are on the rise as India competes to vaccinate its population

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Bhopal, India, March 25, 2021. STR | Xinhua News Agency Getty Images

India’s Covid-19 cases are rising again and the country’s richest state is being hit hard. Maharashtra, home of India’s financial capital, Mumbai, reported more than 248,000 new cases in just seven days, CNBC’s estimate for government data showed. The second most populous state of the country accounted for 57% of all cases reported in India during the same period. Cases of infection have increased since mid-February, but the fatality rate remains relatively low. There are more than 580,000 total active cases in India, or about 4.78% of all positive cases, according to daily update of the ministry of health on Thursday. The five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab account for 78.9% of all active cases in India, with most of them in the western state of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra state government imposed a curfew last Sunday night and banned all rallies, including political and religious ones. He also implemented a masked mandate. While authorities are debating further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, Local media reports said a total stalemate of the state similar to last year’s nationwide blockade may not be on the cards. Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mumbai-based Mahindra conglomerate, said on Twitter this week that a blockade would harm “the poor, migrant workers and small businesses”. Instead, he urged the prime minister of Maharashtra to focus on building hospitals and healthcare infrastructure and avoiding Covid-related deaths.

Limited economic impact

The economic impact of the second wave of coronavirus infection in India seems to be localized for now, Citi economists said in a report this week. “Both the geographical nature of the Covid spread and the low appetite among policymakers would keep the blockades in 2021 more localized and less stringent,” said economists Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar M Zaidi. They noted that more than half of Covid’s active cases were concentrated in 10 cities, with eight of them in Maharashtra. These 10 cities account for only about 10% to 12% of India’s GDP, according to Chakraborty and Zaidi.

“So blockages localized in these cities are unlikely to lead to large-scale disruption of economic activity in the country,” they said, adding that they still remain concerned about contact-based service industries. who are likely to suffer more because of the second Covid wave. Last year’s nationwide blockade sent India into a technical recession and disproportionately affected small business owners and workers in the informal sector. In the first wave, the infection rate peaked around September. India is also preparing for the upcoming state elections and regional holidays, which tend to attract large crowds gathering in countries, noted Radhika Rao, India’s economist at Singapore’s DBS Group. She said increased preventive measures are needed to slow the spread of the virus. In a recent note, she said the ongoing vaccination campaign could act as a speed breaker to slow the outbreak.

Vaccination machine

India launched one of the largest in the world mass inoculation campaigns in January, with an initial goal of vaccinating some 300 million people including frontline workers, the elderly and those with basic health conditions. Starting Thursday, India will allow people who are 45 years and older to take Covid shots regardless of their health conditions. Last week, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said there are plans to expand that age group to include more people. Health ministry data on Thursday showed that India administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine as of 7am local time. At the current rate, the South Asian nation may need 2.4 years to vaccinate 75% of its population, according to a latest report from the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation. This is usually the minimum percentage of the population that must be inoculated to achieve herd immunity, where the disease cannot spread more widely within the community.